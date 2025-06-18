Record Breaking deal for Rajinikanth’s Coolie

Coolie is the next sensational film in Indian cinema and the film is in huge demand. The makers are closing all the deals for record prices. All the non-theatrical rights of the film are closed for huge prices and this reveals the craze of Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj combo. The film is announced for August 14th release in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages. The makers have now closed the overseas theatrical deal.

The makers closed the deal for a whopping Rs 81 crores which is a record. This included the overseas rights of all the languages. There is a huge demand for the Telugu and Tamil theatrical rights. Coolie is a mass entertainer which is based on the gold smuggling mafia. Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Junior MGR, Reba Monica John will be seen in other important roles. Sun Pictures are the producers while Anirudh is scoring the music and background score for Coolie