Record budget for Vijay Deverakonda’s Next

Tollywood hunk Vijay Deverakonda is working on an action entertainer that is directed by Jersey fame Gowtam Tinnanuri. The film’s shoot got delayed as Vijay wanted to wrap up Parasuram’s family entertainer and release it for Sankranthi 2024. Vijay Deverakonda will return back to the sets of Gowtam’s film in November. The film’s producer Naga Vamsi confirmed that the film is planned on a massive budget of over Rs 100 crores.

He also slammed the speculations about Sree Leela walking out of the film. He confirmed once again that Sree Leela is the leading lady and Rashmika was never approached. Vijay Deverakonda plays the role of a cop in this actioner and Anirudh scores the music. Sithara Entertainments are the producers and the film releases in 2024.