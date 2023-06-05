Record price for Pushpa: The Rule Audio Rights

Pushpa: The Rule is one of the most awaited films across the country and the film will hit the screens next year. The makers hiked the budget after the first installment ended up as a huge money spinner. Allu Arjun and Sukumar too hiked their fee for Pushpa: The Rule. The makers are closing the non-theatrical rights of the film for now. T Series is said to have acquired the music rights of all the languages for a fancy price.

T Series bought the audio rights for a record-breaking Rs 65 crores which is a record for any Indian film. The music rights of RRR are acquired for Rs 30 crores. Devi Sri Prasad is scoring the music and background score for Pushpa: The Rule. The combo of Sukumar and Devi Sri Prasad always delivered super hits. The digital and satellite rights of Pushpa: The Rule will be sold very soon. Pushpa: The Rule is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and the film releases in summer 2024.