No early elections in AP, says Peddireddy

Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy on Monday reiterated that there would be no early elections in Andhra Pradesh. He brushed aside the talk about the state going for early elections in December this year.

Speaking at the party meeting in Kalyandurg in Anantapur district, the minister said that the party would go for the general elections for Assembly along with Parliament as per the schedule. The next round of elections would be held in March or April 2024, he said.

He said that the opposition parties were trying to keep their cadre active and hence were spreading the word of early elections. He said that people have given them five years of term and the party would use the full term. There is no urgency for the YSR Congress leadership to go for early elections, he asserted.

He also said that the YSR Congress would go alone for the elections. The TDP and the Jana Sena were trying for an alliance between the two parties and also wanted the BJP to come with them. He said that these two parties were afraid of facing the YSR Congress alone.

Let them have alliance with any number of parties, we will face them and defeat them, Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said. He said that the welfare programmes of the YSR Congress government would help them win the election. He claimed that people are with the YSR Congress, though the media is with the opposition.

The Minister asked the rank and file of the YSR Congress to be prepared for elections in early 2024. He also asked them to be in touch with the people, particularly the beneficiaries of various welfare schemes. He wanted the party cadre to visit every house and ensure that every member in every house voted for the YSR Congress in the next election.