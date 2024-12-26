Revanth Reddy reconfirms about Benefit Shows in Telangana

A crucial meeting of Telugu celebrities with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is currently happening in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. Some of the top actors, directors and producers from Telugu cinema have attended the meeting and several crucial topics are being discussed. During the meeting, Revanth Reddy reconfirmed that there would be no benefit shows in the Telangana state till the completion of their governance. He said that he will stand by his statement that he issued in the state Assembly recently.

Tollywood celebrities are discussing about the ticket hikes for the big-budget films and the government may not object to this proposal. Though it was speculated that Megastar Chiranjeevi will attend the meeting, he was not present. Dil Raju who took charge as the FDC Chairman has arranged the meeting after having a word with Revanth Reddy. The government too has their proposals to be implemented by the Tollywood celebrities. More updates awaited.