MaleFertility : Foods That Affect Male Fertility
Home > Movie News

Anaganaga Oka Raju Teaser: Naveen Polishetty promises Unlimited Fun

Published on December 26, 2024 by nymisha

Tollywood Industry Meets Telangana CM: A Positive Step Forward ?
Anaganaga Oka Raju Teaser: Naveen Polishetty promises Unlimited Fun
Revanth Reddy reconfirms about Benefit Shows in Telangana
Tollywood Celebrities With CM Revanth Reddy
Tollywood Heroes To Meet Revanth Reddy

After the success of Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty, Naveen Polishetty has taken a long break from work. He recovered from an accident and he started shooting for his next film Anaganaga Oka Raju, a comic entertainer. The makers unveiled the pre-wedding video from the film and it is packed with hilarious and sensible fun. Naveen Polishetty is flawless as Raju in Anaganaga Oka Raju. The video starts with the wedding arrangements of Raju and he will be seen speaking to Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani over the phone.

He takes a dig at several top celebrities who attended the grand wedding and Anant Ambani. Soon, the teaser shifts to the pre-wedding shoot and it is a perfect satire on the pre-wedding shoots which have turned out to be the new trend in the country. Meenakshi Chaudhary is the leading lady in Anaganaga Oka Raju and the teaser cut is hilarious. Mickey J Meyer is the music director and Sithara Entertainments, Srikara Studios and Fortune Four Cinemas are the producers. The biggest surprise is that the makers did not reveal the director’s name in the teaser. Anaganaga Oka Raju is slated for 2025 release.

Next Tollywood Industry Meets Telangana CM: A Positive Step Forward ? Previous Revanth Reddy reconfirms about Benefit Shows in Telangana
Anaganaga Oka Raju Teaser: Naveen Polishetty promises Unlimited Fun
Revanth Reddy reconfirms about Benefit Shows in Telangana
Prabhas’ heartfelt best wishes was a very joyful moment for me: Dharma

Tollywood Industry Meets Telangana CM: A Positive Step Forward ?
Anaganaga Oka Raju Teaser: Naveen Polishetty promises Unlimited Fun
Revanth Reddy reconfirms about Benefit Shows in Telangana
Tollywood Celebrities With CM Revanth Reddy
Tollywood Heroes To Meet Revanth Reddy

Tollywood Industry Meets Telangana CM: A Positive Step Forward ?
Major Scam Uncovered at Tirumala Temple: Foreign Currency Theft
Is Kaushik Reddy next?

