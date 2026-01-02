Revanth Reddy Unveils Ambitious Plan to Restore Musi River and Transform Hyderabad’s Urban Landscape

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Thursday outlined an ambitious and long term plan to ensure year round water flow in the Musi river while addressing decades of pollution and neglect. Speaking during a discussion in the Assembly on Musi river development, the Chief Minister said the government is committed to restoring the river as both an ecological asset and an urban lifeline.

Revanth Reddy announced that global tenders have been invited to appoint a consultant for the Musi rejuvenation project. He said three international firms have come together under a joint venture to take up the restoration work. As part of the plan, the state is preparing to divert 20 TMC of water from the Godavari river. Of this, 15 TMC will be used to meet Hyderabad’s drinking water needs, while the remaining 5 TMC will be directed to Gandipet to support reservoirs and downstream flow.

Explaining the historical importance of the river, the Chief Minister said Musi originates at Ananthagiri and flows for nearly 240 kilometres before joining the Krishna river near Wadapally. He recalled how projects built during the Kakatiya and Nizam eras, including Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar, once protected Hyderabad from floods and ensured water security. Over time, he said, unchecked pollution, encroachments, and illegal drainage connections destroyed the river system.

Revanth Reddy said strict action has already been taken against illegal farmhouses and drainage outlets contaminating water bodies. He added that the government studied riverfront development models in cities such as London, Singapore, Germany, Japan, and South Korea before finalising its approach.

The Chief Minister also revealed plans for a 55-kilometre elevated corridor from Gandipet to Gaurrelli to ease traffic and improve connectivity. He asserted that Musi rejuvenation is not about real estate politics but about public health and restoring Hyderabad’s lost relationship with its river.