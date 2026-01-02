x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
View all stories
Home > Politics

Revanth Reddy Unveils Ambitious Plan to Restore Musi River and Transform Hyderabad’s Urban Landscape

Published on January 2, 2026 by Sanyogita

TRENDING

image
Venky to have Three Releases in 2026
image
Godari Gattupaina Teaser: Celebrate Oscarrrrr Gang
image
Vaammo Vaayyo From BMW: Turns Up Mass Meter
image
140 days of Action for Raja Saab
image
Revanth Reddy Unveils Ambitious Plan to Restore Musi River and Transform Hyderabad’s Urban Landscape

Revanth Reddy Unveils Ambitious Plan to Restore Musi River and Transform Hyderabad’s Urban Landscape

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Thursday outlined an ambitious and long term plan to ensure year round water flow in the Musi river while addressing decades of pollution and neglect. Speaking during a discussion in the Assembly on Musi river development, the Chief Minister said the government is committed to restoring the river as both an ecological asset and an urban lifeline.

Revanth Reddy announced that global tenders have been invited to appoint a consultant for the Musi rejuvenation project. He said three international firms have come together under a joint venture to take up the restoration work. As part of the plan, the state is preparing to divert 20 TMC of water from the Godavari river. Of this, 15 TMC will be used to meet Hyderabad’s drinking water needs, while the remaining 5 TMC will be directed to Gandipet to support reservoirs and downstream flow.

Explaining the historical importance of the river, the Chief Minister said Musi originates at Ananthagiri and flows for nearly 240 kilometres before joining the Krishna river near Wadapally. He recalled how projects built during the Kakatiya and Nizam eras, including Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar, once protected Hyderabad from floods and ensured water security. Over time, he said, unchecked pollution, encroachments, and illegal drainage connections destroyed the river system.

Revanth Reddy said strict action has already been taken against illegal farmhouses and drainage outlets contaminating water bodies. He added that the government studied riverfront development models in cities such as London, Singapore, Germany, Japan, and South Korea before finalising its approach.

The Chief Minister also revealed plans for a 55-kilometre elevated corridor from Gandipet to Gaurrelli to ease traffic and improve connectivity. He asserted that Musi rejuvenation is not about real estate politics but about public health and restoring Hyderabad’s lost relationship with its river.

Next 140 days of Action for Raja Saab Previous BRS Walkout Sparks High Drama as Telangana Assembly Resumes Amid Heated Exchanges
else

TRENDING

image
Venky to have Three Releases in 2026
image
Godari Gattupaina Teaser: Celebrate Oscarrrrr Gang
image
Vaammo Vaayyo From BMW: Turns Up Mass Meter

Latest

image
Venky to have Three Releases in 2026
image
Godari Gattupaina Teaser: Celebrate Oscarrrrr Gang
image
Vaammo Vaayyo From BMW: Turns Up Mass Meter
image
140 days of Action for Raja Saab
image
Revanth Reddy Unveils Ambitious Plan to Restore Musi River and Transform Hyderabad’s Urban Landscape

Most Read

image
Revanth Reddy Unveils Ambitious Plan to Restore Musi River and Transform Hyderabad’s Urban Landscape
image
BRS Walkout Sparks High Drama as Telangana Assembly Resumes Amid Heated Exchanges
image
Gali Janardhan Reddy–Bharat Reddy Banner Clash Turns Ballari Violent, One Killed

Related Articles

Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026 Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look Simran Choudhary casual look Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look Sharvari Wagh Stunning look Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions Hebah Patel In Black Outfit Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2 Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy