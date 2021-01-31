RK offers a variety ‘conditional apology’ to Sharmila

The ABN reports on the serious differences between CM Jagan Reddy and his sister YS Sharmila have caused political tremors in Telugu states. The Sakshi media immediately released a signed statement of Sharmila who dismissed the ABN reports as baseless. Now, it has become the turn of the ABN to prove that its reports were true. There was no chance to do so because Sharmila herself released a duly signed press statement.

Talking about this in his latest Weekend Comment, ABN Radha Krishna has come forward to offer his apology to Sharmila but he put a very tactical condition. Both Sharmila and Vijayamma should swear on the Bible that what the ABN has reported was baseless and unfounded.

Obviously, RK seems to have found out the ‘weak point’ in the mother-daughter duo who were known for their unquestioned devotion to their religious faith. The whole State saw how they carried the Bible even during the election campaigns and played a critical role in bringing Jagan Reddy to power.

At the same time, RK said that Sharmila did not write the statement that was published by Sakshi in her name. Somebody else wrote that statement. Vijayamma carried that to Bangalore and got Sharmila’s signature.

RK still stood by his report that Sharmila made some preparations for her new political party.