Jaanyaa Joshi Stuns in her Photoshoot
Vidhi Yadav Latest Photos
Avika Gor Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Ram Charan spotted
Manju Warrier Casual Look
Anasuya Bharadwaj Glamorous Look In White Saree
Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan’s Newly Redone Studio In Chennai
Ananya Nagalla Steamy Pictures
Holi Celebrations Of Celebrities
Sivaji Photoshoot Court Movie
Malaika Arora Stuns In Black
Anushka Sen Slays In Bikini
Janhvi Kapoor Sizzles as Roohi
Chiranjeevi Latest Photoshoot
Dilruba Movie Review
Court : State Vs A Nobody Movie review
Anushka Sen Bikini Vibe
Disha Patani Random Pictures
Sree Leela In Robinhood Movie Press Meet
Kiran Abbavaram Interview for Dilruba Movie Promotions
Home > Movie News

Robbery in Vishwak Sen’s House

Published on March 17, 2025 by nymisha

Robbery in Vishwak Sen’s House

A robbery took place in the residence of Tollywood actor Vishwak Sen. The news saw light after his father Karate Raju had approached the cops and registered the complaint. The incident took place during the early hours of Sunday morning in the Film Nagar residence of the actor. The burglar is said to have taken valuables like a diamond ring, jewellery along with Rs 2.2 lakhs cash. Vishwak Sen was not present at his residence when the incident occured.

His father was moving out for a morning walk and he noticed that the robbery had taken place and a complaint was registered. The Clues team visited the residence of Vishwak Sen and collected the foot prints. After accessing the footage of the CCTV the cops came to know that the thief reached their residence at 5:50 AM and went to the third floor. An investigation is currently going on. Vishwak Sen is currently shooting for Funky directed by Anudeep KV. Sithara Entertainments are the producers.

