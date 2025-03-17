Robbery in Vishwak Sen’s House

A robbery took place in the residence of Tollywood actor Vishwak Sen. The news saw light after his father Karate Raju had approached the cops and registered the complaint. The incident took place during the early hours of Sunday morning in the Film Nagar residence of the actor. The burglar is said to have taken valuables like a diamond ring, jewellery along with Rs 2.2 lakhs cash. Vishwak Sen was not present at his residence when the incident occured.

His father was moving out for a morning walk and he noticed that the robbery had taken place and a complaint was registered. The Clues team visited the residence of Vishwak Sen and collected the foot prints. After accessing the footage of the CCTV the cops came to know that the thief reached their residence at 5:50 AM and went to the third floor. An investigation is currently going on. Vishwak Sen is currently shooting for Funky directed by Anudeep KV. Sithara Entertainments are the producers.