Runtime Locked for Prabhas’ Raja Saab

Prabhas’ upcoming film Raja Saab was initially planned for December release but the makers have moved it to Sankranthi season. The entire shoot of the film got wrapped up and the post-production work is happening at a fast pace. The team is now ready with the censor copy of Raja Saab and the censor formalities will be completed before Christmas. The final runtime is locked to be 3 hours and 15 minutes for Raja Saab.

Maruthi and his team may make final changes but the runtime is locked for 3 hours and 15 minutes for now. The final version of the film may be trimmed by 15 minutes and the final cut of Raja Saab is expected to reach 3 hours. Considering the genre, Raja Saab is a lengthy film. A new release trailer is being cut and it will be released before the release. A grand pre-release event will be celebrated after Christmas. Raja Saab is a horror comedy featuring Prabhas, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles. People Media Factory are the producers.