Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree
Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch
Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event
Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions
Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025
Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini
Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025
Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch
Janhvi Kapoor for Cannes 2025
Aakansha Singh latest pictures
Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black
Bhagyashri Borse Beautiful In Blue
Regina Cassandra Full Bloom Look
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Movie Trailer Launch Event
Thug Life Movie Team
Movie News

Rupeysh Promises Quality Stuff With Shashtipoorthi

Published on May 27, 2025 by swathy

Rupeysh Promises Quality Stuff With Shashtipoorthi
Rupeysh Promises Quality Stuff With Shashtipoorthi

Actor and producer Rupeysh is set to present Shashtipoorthi, a heartfelt family drama releasing on May 30 under the Maa Aaie Productions banner.

The film explores themes of family, tradition, and emotion—genres Rupeysh feels are missing in today’s cinema.

Directed by Pavan Prabha, the film stars Rajendra Prasad, Archana, and Akanksha Singh.

The story was written specifically for Rajendra Prasad, and the role of his son originally meant for a newcomer was ultimately played by Rupeysh himself.

“I connected with the story on a personal level. Acting felt more fulfilling than producing,” Rupeysh shared. He also noted the film includes a simple, beautiful love story woven naturally into the narrative.

The soul of Shashtipoorthi is its music, composed by Ilaiyaraaja, who offered multiple versions of each song. Rupeysh credits Chaitanya Prasad for making the collaboration happen and believes the music and background score will leave a lasting emotional impact.

The film boasts strong technical support, including legendary production designer Thota Tharani. “We exceeded the budget, but every rupee is visible on screen,” said Rupeysh.

Shashtipoorthi will release widely across Telugu states, with overseas plans depending on audience response.

The film is now set for a big release on May 30 and the promotional campaign is in full swing now.

