Rupeysh Promises Quality Stuff With Shashtipoorthi

Actor and producer Rupeysh is set to present Shashtipoorthi, a heartfelt family drama releasing on May 30 under the Maa Aaie Productions banner.

The film explores themes of family, tradition, and emotion—genres Rupeysh feels are missing in today’s cinema.

Directed by Pavan Prabha, the film stars Rajendra Prasad, Archana, and Akanksha Singh.

The story was written specifically for Rajendra Prasad, and the role of his son originally meant for a newcomer was ultimately played by Rupeysh himself.

“I connected with the story on a personal level. Acting felt more fulfilling than producing,” Rupeysh shared. He also noted the film includes a simple, beautiful love story woven naturally into the narrative.

The soul of Shashtipoorthi is its music, composed by Ilaiyaraaja, who offered multiple versions of each song. Rupeysh credits Chaitanya Prasad for making the collaboration happen and believes the music and background score will leave a lasting emotional impact.

The film boasts strong technical support, including legendary production designer Thota Tharani. “We exceeded the budget, but every rupee is visible on screen,” said Rupeysh.

Shashtipoorthi will release widely across Telugu states, with overseas plans depending on audience response.

The film is now set for a big release on May 30 and the promotional campaign is in full swing now.