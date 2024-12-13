x
Sai Durgha Tej’s Transformation stuns Everyone

Published on December 13, 2024 by nymisha

Sai Durgha Tej’s Transformation stuns Everyone

Supreme actor Sai Dharam Tej met with a major accident and it took him months to recover. He added his mother’s name Durgha to his name and became Sai Durgha Tej. After the super success of Virupaksha, Sai Durgha Tej took enough time and he signed an interesting film titled Sambarala Yeti Gattu. The first look teaser of the film was unveiled by Ram Charan last night and Sai Durgha Tej stunned everyone with his transformation. After the accident, Sai Durgha Tej gained excessive weight and he took his time and gained six pack abs for the film. He also looked lean and fit in the visuals.

Sai Durgha Tej’s dedication is now discussed. After Virupaksha ended up as a super hit, Sai Durgha Tej did not sign back-to-back films. He rejected hundreds of scripts and he finally picked up Sambarala Yeti Gattu which happens to be the costliest attempt in his career. Most of the young Tollywood actors are not much bothered about the success and the business equations. They are just signing back-to-back films. But Sai Durgha Tej took his time, picked up the right script, transformed himself for the role. Sambarala Yeti Gattu seems to be a strong winner. Rohit is the director and Hanuman fame Niranjan Reddy is the producer. The film is announced for Dasara 2025 release.

