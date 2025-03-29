Saif Ali Khan’s Attacker calls it a False Case

The entire nation was left in shock with the news that Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed in his Mumbai residence. After a huge mass hunt, A Bangladeshi national aged 30 years was arrested and the case is under investigation. Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, the accused during the bail hearing in the court admitted that there was a false case registered against him. The incident took place on January 16th and Saif Ali Khan was stabbed multiple times in his Bandra residence. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital and he was discharged in two days after surgeries were conducted.

Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad has been staying in India and is a daily wage worker. He claimed that his arrest was illegal and he has not committed the crime. The chargesheet is yet to be filed. The bail plea stated that the accused has cooperated with the investigation. The next hearing in this case is scheduled for April 1st.