Sajjala Bhargav points fingers at Volunteers

Published on May 29, 2025 by nymisha

Sajjala Bhargav points fingers at Volunteers

As noose tightens over derogatory social media posts during the YSRCP regime, former Social Media Convener of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s party, Sajjala Bhargav Reddy is searching for ways to escape arrest by the present government at any cost. A few days ago, he received a huge setback when the Supreme Court didn’t entertain his anticipatory bail request and directed him to co-operate with the inquiry process with an interim relief from arrest for two weeks.

On Wednesday, Bhargav Reddy attended the inquiry by Mangalagiri police in this case. During the questioning, Bhargav has reportedly gave vague and unsatisfactory answers and didn’t co-operate with the inquiry process. More than 20 questions relating to unsavoury social media posts on the family members of Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan and Balakrishna were aimed at Bhargav Reddy during the interrogation. However, he refused to take the blame for those objectionable posts.

Shockingly, Bhargav Reddy pointed the blame towards Volunteers for offensive social media campaign during YSRCP rule. When the inquiry officers asked him who was behind the malafide campaign, he has reportedly blamed unidentified volunteers. When he was asked how Volunteers gained access to his social media accounts, Bhargav has no answers. He even refused to handover the laptop and mobile used to run the campaign.

Bhargav Reddy was grilled for nearly two hours. However, he didn’t divulge much details on who was the mastermind behind the campaign. He agreed to have worked as Social Media Convener for the party between 2023 and 2024, but didn’t take the responsibility for these posts.

Initial findings in this case indicate that some of the objectionable posts were circulated using fake social media accounts, allegedly created under the direction of local YSRCP leaders and shared by party loyalists. Police have registered cases under Sections 509, 353, and other applicable provisions of the BNS

Next Chandrababu Takes Strong Action Over Class 10 Exam Evaluation Errors Previous Spirit Row: Tamannaah supports Deepika Padukone
