Chandrababu Takes Strong Action Over Class 10 Exam Evaluation Errors

Chief Minister Chandrababu has shown serious concern about problems that happened during this year’s 10th class exam paper checking. Some students got impacted because of mistakes made in one or two places during the evaluation process.

When students applied for revaluation and recounting, the results changed significantly. This made the CM realize how serious these mistakes really were. He called these errors completely unacceptable and demanded immediate action.

The Chief Minister has given clear instructions to Nara Lokesh’s education department officials. They must make sure that students who suffered because of these mistakes face no problems when applying for intermediate college admissions. Every affected student should get proper support during the admission process.

Chandrababu has ordered tough action against the officials and staff who caused these result errors. He wants a detailed report submitted immediately about what went wrong and who was responsible. Naidu highlighted that such mistakes should never happen again. He has called for complete systemic reforms in the examination evaluation process to protect students’ futures from similar problems.