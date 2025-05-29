x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat
NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat
Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree
Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree
Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch
Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch
Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant
Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event
Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event
Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions
Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025
Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025
Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini
Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini
Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet
Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025
Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch
Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch
Janhvi Kapoor for Cannes 2025
Janhvi Kapoor for Cannes 2025
Aakansha Singh latest pictures
Aakansha Singh latest pictures
Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black
Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Kamal Haasan and Nani Complement Each Other

Published on May 29, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Kamal Haasan and Nani Complement Each Other
image
Chandrababu Takes Strong Action Over Class 10 Exam Evaluation Errors
image
Sajjala Bhargav points fingers at Volunteers
image
Spirit Row: Tamannaah supports Deepika Padukone
image
JioHotstar Inches Close to Netflix’s Global Subscribers

Kamal Haasan and Nani Complement Each Other

Kamal Haasan is currently on a promotional tour for his upcoming movie, ‘Thug Life’ and he took a moment to praise Tollywood actor Nani for his admiration towards him. Nani, who openly expresses his admiration for Haasan, reminisced about a memorable scene from ‘Virumaandi’ during an interview that captured widespread attention online. After watching the clip, Kamal acknowledged Nani’s comments, leaving Nani feeling delighted.

In the same interview, the ‘Vikram’ star shared his thoughts on Nani’s respect for him and his body of work. Nani reacted to the video by sharing a heartwarming response on X. When asked how he perceives the attention his colleagues and fans pay to his performances, Haasan was quick to reference Nani’s remarks, stating, “It’s what Nani said, right? That’s the essence of cinema.”

He continued, expressing gratitude towards Nani, stating that just mentioning his name would suffice, conveying his appreciation without the need for explicit thanks, as he believed Nani would interpret his sentiment correctly, along with the audience. Nani, who watched the video where Haasan mentioned him, was visibly overjoyed. He responded in Tamil with the phrase, “Podhum sir. Podhum (red heart emoji) (sic),” and tagged Haasan on X. His message can be roughly translated to, “This is enough, sir. Enough.”

Nani has consistently shared his admiration for Kamal Haasan in various interviews, highlighting specific scenes from several of his celebrated films, including ‘Virumaandi’, as a testament to his appreciation for Haasan’s artistry. With this newfound recognition from the legendary actor, it is undoubtedly a memorable milestone for Nani. On the professional side, Kamal Haasan is set to appear in ‘Thug Life’, slated for release on June 5, while Nani is busy working on ‘The Paradise’, targeting a 2026 release.

Previous Chandrababu Takes Strong Action Over Class 10 Exam Evaluation Errors
else

TRENDING

image
Kamal Haasan and Nani Complement Each Other
image
Spirit Row: Tamannaah supports Deepika Padukone
image
JioHotstar Inches Close to Netflix’s Global Subscribers

Latest

image
Kamal Haasan and Nani Complement Each Other
image
Chandrababu Takes Strong Action Over Class 10 Exam Evaluation Errors
image
Sajjala Bhargav points fingers at Volunteers
image
Spirit Row: Tamannaah supports Deepika Padukone
image
JioHotstar Inches Close to Netflix’s Global Subscribers

Most Read

image
Chandrababu Takes Strong Action Over Class 10 Exam Evaluation Errors
image
Sajjala Bhargav points fingers at Volunteers
image
Kavitha fires on ‘Andhra Jyothi’, says it all fake

Related Articles

Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025 Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025 Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025 Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch Janhvi Kapoor for Cannes 2025 Aakansha Singh latest pictures Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black