Kamal Haasan and Nani Complement Each Other

Kamal Haasan is currently on a promotional tour for his upcoming movie, ‘Thug Life’ and he took a moment to praise Tollywood actor Nani for his admiration towards him. Nani, who openly expresses his admiration for Haasan, reminisced about a memorable scene from ‘Virumaandi’ during an interview that captured widespread attention online. After watching the clip, Kamal acknowledged Nani’s comments, leaving Nani feeling delighted.

In the same interview, the ‘Vikram’ star shared his thoughts on Nani’s respect for him and his body of work. Nani reacted to the video by sharing a heartwarming response on X. When asked how he perceives the attention his colleagues and fans pay to his performances, Haasan was quick to reference Nani’s remarks, stating, “It’s what Nani said, right? That’s the essence of cinema.”

He continued, expressing gratitude towards Nani, stating that just mentioning his name would suffice, conveying his appreciation without the need for explicit thanks, as he believed Nani would interpret his sentiment correctly, along with the audience. Nani, who watched the video where Haasan mentioned him, was visibly overjoyed. He responded in Tamil with the phrase, “Podhum sir. Podhum (red heart emoji) (sic),” and tagged Haasan on X. His message can be roughly translated to, “This is enough, sir. Enough.”

Nani has consistently shared his admiration for Kamal Haasan in various interviews, highlighting specific scenes from several of his celebrated films, including ‘Virumaandi’, as a testament to his appreciation for Haasan’s artistry. With this newfound recognition from the legendary actor, it is undoubtedly a memorable milestone for Nani. On the professional side, Kamal Haasan is set to appear in ‘Thug Life’, slated for release on June 5, while Nani is busy working on ‘The Paradise’, targeting a 2026 release.