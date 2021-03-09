Sajjala dares Pawan to defy Centre on VSP

The Centre’s latest statement on Vizag Steel Plant triggered heated debates between Andhra political parties. The BJP AP leaders have kept mum on the issue as usual. But, the rival TDP and the Jana Sena parties have targetted the YCP in a big way. Both Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan have made scathing attacks on Jagan Reddy.

Amid this, CM’s advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has issued a strong counter. This time, he advised Pawan Kalyan not to make meaningless comments against Jagan Reddy. Instead of wasting time on this, Pawan Kalyan should demand clarifications and defy the BJP Central leaders. Why is Pawan targeting the YCP regime when the Union Minister has clearly said there is no involvement of the AP Government in the privatisation plan?

Sajjala further asserted that there was no new point in Nirmala Sitaraman’s statement. The yellow media is carrying out a needless campaign. CM Jagan Reddy has already written a letter asking the Prime Minister to stall the privatisation of the Steel Plant.

Sajjala disclosed that Posco has been asked to set up their plant at Krishnapatnam. He asserted that CM Jagan knew very well how to save the Visakha Steel Plant.