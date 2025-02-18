x
Samantha’s Netflix Project facing Financial Fraud

Published on February 18, 2025 by nymisha

Samantha’s Netflix Project facing Financial Fraud

Rakt Brahmand – The Bloody Kingdom produced by Netflix India is facing financial troubles. The web series has encountered financial irregularities, with the executive producer being accused of embezzling a significant amount, estimated to be around 2-3 crores during the shoot. Only 26 days of filming has been done since September 2024 and half of the budget has already been spent, raising serious concerns about the financial management of the series. In response, Netflix and the production company D2R Films have launched an investigation to examine the internal and external financial dealings and transactions with third-party vendors. The specifics of the irregularities have been kept confidential as the investigation is still ongoing, but it is clear that the show is facing a case of financial mismanagement.

The producer granted the executive producer the authority to sign cheques and withdraw funds without proper oversight. This executive producer is believed to have engaged in similar misconduct on previous projects. Additionally, the show is facing creative challenges, as the director and writer have been rewriting scripts on set, much to Netflix’s dissatisfaction. Despite Netflix’s granting of unprecedented creative freedom, the lack of a finalized script has led to creative disagreements. This halted the shoot.

The series titled ‘Rakt Brahmand – The Bloody Kingdom’ was officially announced in July 2024, with Tumbbad director Rahi Anil Barve to helm the project. Aditya Roy Kapoor, Samantha, Ali Fazal and Wamiqa Gabbi are the lead actors in this web series.

Next Contaminated Food and Water Primary Causes of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) Previous Megastar’s Big Remuneration: A Stress for Producers
