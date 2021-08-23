Sampathi Nandi Presents Simbaa

Sampath Nandi Team works is back with Simbaa The Forest Man, which is tipped to be a gripping tale set in jungle background. Its a biological memory based sci-fi thrilling subject written by Sampath Nandi

A video released by the makers shows a group of men cutting trees and smuggling them. They are being given fitting reply by the protagonist who appears to be a macho man living in forest.

Sampath Nandi and Rajender Reddy D are the producers of the film,and the movie is to be directed by Murali Manohar Reddy.

Krishna Prasad is the cinematographer,

while music for the film is by Krishna Saurabh. Primary Cast of the film will be announced soon.