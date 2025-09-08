x
Movie News

Sankranthi 2026: A Battle Between Six Films

Published on September 8, 2025 by sankar

Sankranthi 2026 is expected to be bigger and four films are already slated for release during the holiday season. Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu directed by Anil Ravipudi is slated for release during the season and Prabhas’s The Raja Saab directed by Maruthi too is in the race. Both these biggies are high on expectations. Naveen Polishetty’s comic entertainer Anaganaga Oka Raju too will release during the holiday season as per the plan. Tamil Superstar Vijay’s Jana Nayagan is gearing up for a wide release in Telugu and Tamil. This happens to be the last film of Vijay.

Ravi Teja is shooting for Kishore Tirumala’s film which is tentatively titled Anarkali. The makers have closed all the deals and they are in plans to release the film during the Sankranthi season. Sharwanand’s Nari Nari Naduma Murari directed by Ram Abbaraju is delayed by months and the team is in plans to release the film during the Sankranthi holidays if there are any delays among the confirmed releases.

Confirmed:

Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu
Prabhas’ The Raja Saab
Vijay’s Jana Nayagan
Naveen Polishetty’s Anaganaga Oka Raju

Chances:

Ravi Teja’s Anarkali
Sharwanand’s Nari Nari Naduma Murari

