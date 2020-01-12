Sarileru Neekevvaru – Sankranthi Mogudu

Great India Films is happy to announce that Sarileru Neekevvaru is rocking in USA by posting $550k+ on Saturday and has touched $1.5 Million by Sunday morning in USA.

Sarileru Neekevvaru is posting great numbers all over the word. Wholesome entertainment and commercial elements are making this a true winner all over the world.

Families are thrilled to see Mahesh in Never Before Ever After role. Alluri Sitaramaraju reference and the scenes leading to it are the major asset to the film.

Go and enjoy this family entertainer on big screen near you

Sarileru Neekevvaru asalaina Sankranthi Mogudu. Meeku Ardhamavautundha…?

