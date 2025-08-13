Semiconducter Mission: Sridhar Babu miffed by Modi Sarkar preferring AP to Telangana

Telangana IT and Industries Minister raised red flag over Centre’s approvals regarding India Semiconductor Mission (ISM). He complained that inspite of Telangana having all the eligibilities and ready eco-system, Modi Sarkar has overlooked it.

A normally soft spoken Sridhar Babu even alleged that, Modi Sarkar has allotted Semi Conductor Project to neighboring Telugu state Andhra Pradesh overlooking Telangana state. His reasoning was, BJP-led NDA Govt alloted semi Conductor project to AP, though the state has no ecosystem, while Telangana has already put in place a favorable policy and readied land.

“The Telangana Government has done everything a proactive State should do, from allotment of 10 acres of prime land at Maheshwaram to all subsidies being approved and every clearance completed in record time, in order to host a world class advanced system and packaging facility. The company is investment-ready and has been waiting only for the India Semiconductor Mission approval. Yet, in a baffling display of bias, the Union Cabinet has greenlit a similar project in Andhra Pradesh where not even a single acre of land has been allotted,” explained IT Minister Sridhar Babu, making his disappointment public.

IT Minister highlighted the contrasting treatment of Telangana and AP states by Modi Sarkar in this regard saying, “Telangana’s proposal is backed by ready-to-use land, approved subsidies, investor commitments and a clear implementation roadmap. Whereas no land has been allotted and groundwork remains incomplete in Andhra Pradesh.”

Centre has approved setting up of four Semi Conductor Plants with an investment of about Rs 4,594 Cr through India Semiconductor Mission (ISM). While two Semiconductor projects have been allotted to Orissa, one each have been alloted to Andhra Pradesh and Orissa.