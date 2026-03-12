x
Severe LPG Crisis Hits Andhra Pradesh Hotels, Prices Rise as Kitchens Struggle to Survive

Published on March 12, 2026 by Sanyogita

Severe LPG Crisis Hits Andhra Pradesh Hotels, Prices Rise as Kitchens Struggle to Survive

A serious LPG shortage is pushing the hotel industry in Andhra Pradesh into a difficult situation. While authorities claim that there is no shortage of cooking gas, the reality on the ground is becoming increasingly harsh for restaurants and small food outlets. Commercial LPG cylinders are becoming harder to find. Hotels are struggling every day just to keep their kitchens running.

Cities such as Vijayawada are already feeling the impact. Hotel owners say gas supply has dropped sharply in the last few days. Restaurants that usually need around ten cylinders a day are now receiving only five or six. Smaller eateries that depend on one or two cylinders are facing an even tougher battle.

The crisis has forced many hotels to take urgent measures. Food prices are already rising in several places. Owners say they have no choice because operating costs are climbing while fuel supply is shrinking. At the same time, many hotels are preparing to stop accepting orders from online platforms such as Swiggy and Zomato. The aim is to reduce pressure on limited gas supplies and keep basic services running.

Hotel associations are also considering strict operational limits. Many restaurants may soon close by 10 pm. Some groups are discussing a weekly shutdown on Mondays to save fuel. If the situation worsens, smaller hotels may reduce their menu and sell only basic items such as tea and coffee.

The shortage is being linked to disruptions in global fuel supply chains due to tensions in West Asia. Hotel owners also claim that commercial cylinders are being supplied in smaller quantities than usual. There are also allegations of black market activity pushing the price of a cylinder from about ₹2000 to nearly ₹3000.

For many small hotels, the situation has become a survival challenge. Owners warn that if gas supplies do not improve soon, several establishments may be forced to shut their kitchens completely.

