Shankarayya Fired for Lapses in Vivekananda Reddy Murder Probe

Published on November 22, 2025 by Sanyogita

Shankarayya Fired for Lapses in Vivekananda Reddy Murder Probe

Former Pulivendula CI J Shankarayya has been dismissed from service after senior police officials concluded that he acted in a manner that brought disrepute to the department during the investigation of the Y S Vivekananda Reddy murder case. Kurnool Range DIG Koya Praveen approved the decision based on a detailed report that outlined several serious lapses committed by the officer.
Investigators found that Shankarayya reached the crime scene fully aware that it was a murder. Yet he failed to disclose this fact to his superiors and allowed confusion to prevail. He neither protected the scene nor prevented individuals from tampering with key evidence. Officials noted that he remained silent for nearly seven and a half hours despite knowing the truth. His behaviour raised strong doubts about his intentions and integrity.

Shankarayya gave two statements to the CBI during the probe. In the first one, he claimed he feared that revealing the murder could trigger unrest in the state. In the second statement, he mentioned that specific individuals had clear knowledge of the crime. However, he later changed his stand and avoided cooperating with investigators. Senior officers concluded that he attempted to shield the accused while neglecting his duty as a police officer.

The report also stated that Shankarayya managed to get his earlier suspension revoked under suspicious circumstances. He even skipped a scheduled CBI court appearance and visited the DGP office instead. Officials believe these actions clearly showed he was acting in self-interest while obstructing the investigation.

Based on these findings, the Kurnool SP issued dismissal orders. Meanwhile, Shankarayya has served a legal notice to Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu claiming defamation and demanding a public apology.

