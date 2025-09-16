Shanmukh Jaswanth Turns Hero with Premaku Namaskaram, Title Glimpse Out

x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Shanmukh Jaswanth Turns Hero with Premaku Namaskaram, Title Glimpse Out

Published on September 16, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Nag Ashwin’s Small Attempt?
image
Shanmukh Jaswanth Turns Hero with Premaku Namaskaram, Title Glimpse Out
image
Telangana’s Financial Crisis: If Hospitals Can’t Be Paid, What About Colleges?
image
OG continues its strong trend in USA
image
Manchu Manoj to Revive his Delayed Films

Shanmukh Jaswanth Turns Hero with Premaku Namaskaram, Title Glimpse Out

YouTube star Shanmukh Jaswanth is stepping onto the big screen as the lead in Premaku Namaskaram, directed by V. Bhima Shankar. Produced by Anil Kumar Ravad and Bhargav Manne under AB Cinemas, the film pairs him with actress Ulka Gupta, while senior actors Shivaji and Bhumika play pivotal roles.

The title glimpse, released on Shanmukh’s birthday, presents the film as a youthful romantic entertainer. Showcasing lighthearted conversations about love failures and breakups, the teaser ends with Shanmukh delivering a punchy line on how breakup money could be better spent. The dialogues are humorous yet relatable, resonating with today’s generation.

According to the director, the movie blends fun with universal emotions of love and heartbreak, while the producers promise freshness and laughter as its highlights. With a strong supporting cast including Brahmaji, Srikanth Iyengar, and Arun Adith, and music by Gyaani, the film is shaping up to be a complete entertainer.

Next Nag Ashwin’s Small Attempt? Previous Telangana’s Financial Crisis: If Hospitals Can’t Be Paid, What About Colleges?
else

TRENDING

image
Nag Ashwin’s Small Attempt?
image
Shanmukh Jaswanth Turns Hero with Premaku Namaskaram, Title Glimpse Out
image
OG continues its strong trend in USA

Latest

image
Nag Ashwin’s Small Attempt?
image
Shanmukh Jaswanth Turns Hero with Premaku Namaskaram, Title Glimpse Out
image
Telangana’s Financial Crisis: If Hospitals Can’t Be Paid, What About Colleges?
image
OG continues its strong trend in USA
image
Manchu Manoj to Revive his Delayed Films

Most Read

image
Telangana’s Financial Crisis: If Hospitals Can’t Be Paid, What About Colleges?
image
Aarogyasri scheme: No betterment even in Congress regime
image
Waqf Act : Supreme Court flags key provisions

Related Articles

Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look