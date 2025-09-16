Shanmukh Jaswanth Turns Hero with Premaku Namaskaram, Title Glimpse Out

YouTube star Shanmukh Jaswanth is stepping onto the big screen as the lead in Premaku Namaskaram, directed by V. Bhima Shankar. Produced by Anil Kumar Ravad and Bhargav Manne under AB Cinemas, the film pairs him with actress Ulka Gupta, while senior actors Shivaji and Bhumika play pivotal roles.

The title glimpse, released on Shanmukh’s birthday, presents the film as a youthful romantic entertainer. Showcasing lighthearted conversations about love failures and breakups, the teaser ends with Shanmukh delivering a punchy line on how breakup money could be better spent. The dialogues are humorous yet relatable, resonating with today’s generation.

According to the director, the movie blends fun with universal emotions of love and heartbreak, while the producers promise freshness and laughter as its highlights. With a strong supporting cast including Brahmaji, Srikanth Iyengar, and Arun Adith, and music by Gyaani, the film is shaping up to be a complete entertainer.