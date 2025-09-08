x
Sharwanand Mounting Pressure on his Makers

Sharwanand Mounting Pressure on his Makers

Sharwanand picks up Interesting Concept

Sharwanand has been in a struggling phase for a long time. His theatrical and non-theatrical market reached rock bottom but the actor is not compromising on his remuneration. The young actor has been demanding his remuneration and he is not bothered about the stress of the producer. Because of this, all his three films which are in shooting mode are hit by financial hurdles. With a lot of rumors around, Sharwanand has been mounting pressure on the producers of his films to complete the shoots at the earliest and release them soon.

Nari Nari Naduma Murari has been delayed by more than a year. The team is in plans to resume the pending shoot and complete it in two quick schedules. The makers are yet to close the theatrical and non-theatrical deals. He is shooting for a sports drama produced by UV Creations and the makers have to complete the shoot. Sharwanand also signed a mass entertainer directed by Sampath Nandi. He is yet to join the sets of the film. Sharwanand has now asked the producers of all these three films to clear all the hurdles and complete shoots. If all goes well, Sharwanand will have three releases in 2026.

