Exclusive: Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s Next Film Shelved

Young actor Siddhu Jonnalagadda shot to fame with the franchise of Tillu. The actor’s hilarious comic timing and his mannerisms impressed all the sections. But his films apart from the franchise of Tillu fell short of expectations. After Jack, Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s recent film Telusu Kada ended up as a disaster. The film failed to report decent openings and the film also struggled badly during the Diwali weekend.

Siddhu Jonnalagadda has announced a film titled Kohinoor which is planned to take place in two parts. The film is said to be a devotional thriller directed by Ravikanth Perepu. Kohinoor has been in pre-production from a long time and Sithara Entertainments even announced the film with a concept poster. Considering the financials and the recent developments, the makers have decided to shelve the film. The decision has been taken even before the release of Telusu Kada and it has nothing to do with the result of Telusu Kada.

Siddhu Jonnalagadda will work with Ravikanth Perepu in Badass and the film will be produced by Sithara Entertainments. This will be the next film for Siddhu Jonnalagadda after Telusu Kada. He also has Tillu Cube lined up for Sithara Entertainments. For now, Kohinoor is shelved and Siddhu Jonnalagadda will move on to his upcoming movies.