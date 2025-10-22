x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Exclusive: Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s Next Film Shelved

Published on October 22, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Chandrababu Naidu Attracts Global Investors to Andhra Pradesh’s Growth
image
After the US, Now the UK’s Move Hits Indian Students Planning Higher Studies
image
Shivraj Kumar’s Gummadi Narsaiah Motion Poster Out
image
After Debacles, Janhvi Kapoor is Extra Cautious
image
Ammadive From Kaantha: Vintage Romance

Exclusive: Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s Next Film Shelved

Young actor Siddhu Jonnalagadda shot to fame with the franchise of Tillu. The actor’s hilarious comic timing and his mannerisms impressed all the sections. But his films apart from the franchise of Tillu fell short of expectations. After Jack, Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s recent film Telusu Kada ended up as a disaster. The film failed to report decent openings and the film also struggled badly during the Diwali weekend.

Siddhu Jonnalagadda has announced a film titled Kohinoor which is planned to take place in two parts. The film is said to be a devotional thriller directed by Ravikanth Perepu. Kohinoor has been in pre-production from a long time and Sithara Entertainments even announced the film with a concept poster. Considering the financials and the recent developments, the makers have decided to shelve the film. The decision has been taken even before the release of Telusu Kada and it has nothing to do with the result of Telusu Kada.

Siddhu Jonnalagadda will work with Ravikanth Perepu in Badass and the film will be produced by Sithara Entertainments. This will be the next film for Siddhu Jonnalagadda after Telusu Kada. He also has Tillu Cube lined up for Sithara Entertainments. For now, Kohinoor is shelved and Siddhu Jonnalagadda will move on to his upcoming movies.

Next Nara Lokesh Deepens Australia Ties: Push for Griffith University Centre and Stronger Seafood Trade Previous Kantara Chapter 1 creates history by becoming First Ever Indian English Dub
else

TRENDING

image
Shivraj Kumar’s Gummadi Narsaiah Motion Poster Out
image
After Debacles, Janhvi Kapoor is Extra Cautious
image
Ammadive From Kaantha: Vintage Romance

Latest

image
Chandrababu Naidu Attracts Global Investors to Andhra Pradesh’s Growth
image
After the US, Now the UK’s Move Hits Indian Students Planning Higher Studies
image
Shivraj Kumar’s Gummadi Narsaiah Motion Poster Out
image
After Debacles, Janhvi Kapoor is Extra Cautious
image
Ammadive From Kaantha: Vintage Romance

Most Read

image
Chandrababu Naidu Attracts Global Investors to Andhra Pradesh’s Growth
image
After the US, Now the UK’s Move Hits Indian Students Planning Higher Studies
image
Nara Lokesh Deepens Australia Ties: Push for Griffith University Centre and Stronger Seafood Trade

Related Articles

Samantha Diwali Bash 2025 Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025 Allu Family @ Diwali 2025 Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit