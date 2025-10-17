x
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Simbu’s Saamrajyam Promo Generates Interest

Published on October 17, 2025 by sankar

Simbu’s Saamrajyam Promo Generates Interest

For the first time, Tamil actor Silambarasan aka Simbu is working with critically acclaimed filmmaker Vetri Maaran and the film is titled Saamrajyam. The makers released the promo in Telugu and Tamil languages. The promo is the right mix of crime and humour. Simbu fits well as a cold blooded murderer who plays an innocent game in the court. Anirudh’s background score is wildfire and it adds strength to the powerful visuals.

The promo of Saamrajyam makes it clear that the film will be high on action matching the body language of Simbu. Vetri Maaran’s narration is top class and S Thanu’s V Creations are the producers. Suresh Productions will release the Telugu version and Tollywood actor NTR unveiled the Telugu promo of Saamrajyam. The film is titled Arasan in Tamil and Jailer fame Nelson is seen in a cameo in the promo. More details about the film are awaited.

