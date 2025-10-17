Simbu’s Saamrajyam Promo Generates Interest

For the first time, Tamil actor Silambarasan aka Simbu is working with critically acclaimed filmmaker Vetri Maaran and the film is titled Saamrajyam. The makers released the promo in Telugu and Tamil languages. The promo is the right mix of crime and humour. Simbu fits well as a cold blooded murderer who plays an innocent game in the court. Anirudh’s background score is wildfire and it adds strength to the powerful visuals.

The promo of Saamrajyam makes it clear that the film will be high on action matching the body language of Simbu. Vetri Maaran’s narration is top class and S Thanu’s V Creations are the producers. Suresh Productions will release the Telugu version and Tollywood actor NTR unveiled the Telugu promo of Saamrajyam. The film is titled Arasan in Tamil and Jailer fame Nelson is seen in a cameo in the promo. More details about the film are awaited.