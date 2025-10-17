x
Home > Movie News

Did Nithiin lose Three Crazy Films?

Published on October 17, 2025 by sankar

Did Nithiin lose Three Crazy Films?

Robinhood and Thammudu are some of the biggest disasters of Telugu cinema and both these expensive attempts featured Nithiin in the lead role. The actor is on a break and is waiting for a strong comeback. The recent rumors say that the actor has missed three crazy projects for reasons unknown. Here is the list:

Dil Raju’s Yellamma: Nithiin has been holding talks with Balagam Venu for Yellamma for a long time. Dil Raju is the producer. After Thammudu produced by Dil Raju flopped, things changed. The real reasons are unknown and Nithiin is out of Yellamma. The rumors continue on the film.

Srinu Vaitla and Mythri Project: Veteran director Srinu Vaitla has narrated a hilarious script to Nithiin and the actor was impressed. But the film landed into the hands of Sharwanand now. Top production house Mythri Movie Makers is extremely confident on the project and they are making all the needed arrangements to launch it at the earliest.

Vikram Kumar and UV Project: Nithiin wanted to team up with his Ishq director Vikram Kumar for a film. Things were good till the release of Thammudu. Soon, the producers felt that the financials would not work out. Vikram Kumar has now locked Vijay Deverakonda for the film and an announcement will be made soon. UV Creations will produce this film.

In a span of three months, Nithiin lost three crazy projects for the best reasons known to the actor. He has signed a film to be directed by a debutant and it will be launched soon. He is in talks with VI Anand for an interesting film and Little Hearts fame Sai Marthand for one more film. Nithiin will make announcements about his upcoming projects very soon.

