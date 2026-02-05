x
Home > Movie News

Sree Vishnu’s MRITHYUNJAY hitting big screens on Feb 27th

Published on February 5, 2026 by swathy

Sree Vishnu’s MRITHYUNJAY hitting big screens on Feb 27th

Sree Vishnu, known for choosing a diverse range of scripts is currently working on an investigative thriller “Mrithyunjay” directed by Hussain Sha Kiran, is produced by Sandeep Gunnam and Vinay Chilakapati under the banners of Lightbox Media and Picture Perfect Entertainment. Ramya Gunnam presenting the film.

The title teaser released earlier received an overwhelmingly positive response and generated strong buzz. Today, the makers announced the release date, confirming that Mrithyunjay will hit theatres worldwide on February 27, 2026, along with unveiling an intriguing poster that shows Sree Vishnu standing in the middle of a road as newspapers swirl around him.

Reba Monica John stars as the female lead opposite Sree Vishnu, reuniting with him after the blockbuster Samajavaragamana, while the film marks an investigative thriller that is set to reveal a fresh and intense side of the actor.

The cinematography by Vidhya Sagar is terrific, while music director Kaala Bhairava’s scoring tunes. Sreekar Prasad is in charge of editing, and Manisha A. Dutt oversees production design. More details.will be announced soon.

else

