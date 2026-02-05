Is Prabhas repeating the Same Mistakes?

Pan-Indian Star Prabhas has several films lined up and he is working on multiple films. From the past few years, Prabhas kept announcing several movies and he kept juggling between them. None of them were completed on time and the delays added a huge financial stress for the producers. Raja Saab, the recent film of Prabhas was made on a huge budget and all those who watched the film are left in shock about the working days and the budgets wasted.

Prabhas resumed the shoot of Fauji which was made on a massive budget. He allocated dates for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit and he also gave his nod for Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD Sequel. He has to complete three films and meet up the deadlines. The actor has a habit of flying to Italy frequently and he takes a two-week break to return back and resume work. Considering the genres and the budgets involved, Prabhas seems to be repeating his mistakes again. It is the duty of the directors and the producers to convince him and complete the projects on time to ensure a grand release without any financial stress.