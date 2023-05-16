SSMB28 shoot pushed again

Superstar Mahesh Babu and Trivikram are teaming up after a long gap and there are huge expectations on the film. The asking price for the non-theatrical rights too is huge. But unfortunately, things are not going great. There are a lot of speculations around the film. The shoot of the film got delayed several times and the recent schedules are pushed. Mahesh Babu flew down abroad during the breaks. There were reports that the upcoming schedule will start this month but it is not happening.

The new schedule of SSMB28 will happen next month. Trivikram is reworking on the script. Pooja Hegde and Sree Leela are the leading ladies in this family entertainer loaded with action. Some of the top technicians like Thaman, PS Vinod are working on the film. Haarika and Hassine Creations are bankrolling this film which is announced for Sankranthi 2024 release. With ample time for release, Trivikram and Mahesh are not in a hurry.