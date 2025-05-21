Strict OTT gap for Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life

Legendary actor Kamal Haasan’s upcoming film Thug Life is slated for June 5th release. The Hindi trailer of the film has been launched in a grand manner in Mumbai and Kamal himself announced that the film will not have its digital streaming before eight weeks of its theatrical release. The Hindi multiplex chains have been denying a theatrical release if the digital streaming date is less than eight weeks of its theatrical release. Hence, Kamal and his team have decided to stream the film only after eight weeks after the theatrical release.

Thug Life is directed by Mani Ratnam and the film has Kamal Haasan, Trisha, Simbu, Abhirami, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashok Selvan, Sanya Malhotra, Joju George, Nassar, Ali Fazal in the lead roles. Raaj Kamal Films International, Madras Talkies and Red Giant Movies are the producers. AR Rahman is scoring the music and background score. The trailer brought the needed expectations on the film. Netflix has acquired the digital rights of Thug Life for a record price.