x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Faria Abdullah IIFA Look
Faria Abdullah IIFA Look
Rana Daggubati Handsome Look
Rana Daggubati Handsome Look
Anupama Parameswaran Smokey Look
Anupama Parameswaran Smokey Look
Raashii Khanna Whirlwind Poses
Raashii Khanna Whirlwind Poses
Thalapathy69 Movie Launch
Thalapathy69 Movie Launch
Corn Health Benefits
Corn Health Benefits
Swag movie review
Swag movie review
Aloe Vera Benefits
Aloe Vera Benefits
Meenakshi Chaudhary’s new glam stills
Meenakshi Chaudhary’s new glam stills
Mrinalani Ravi sizzles in Chudidhar
Mrinalani Ravi sizzles in Chudidhar
Karela Benefits
Karela Benefits
Saiee Manjrekar Latest Photoshoot
Saiee Manjrekar Latest Photoshoot
Dia Mirza ‘s Sustainable Outfit
Dia Mirza ‘s Sustainable Outfit
Raai Laxmi Lightening Pics
Raai Laxmi Lightening Pics
Eesha Rebba Sun Freckles And Good Food
Eesha Rebba Sun Freckles And Good Food
VishwakSen Holiday Mood
VishwakSen Holiday Mood
PCOD DIET
PCOD DIET
Sangeerthana Vipin @ Janaka Aithe Ganaka Press Meet
Sangeerthana Vipin @ Janaka Aithe Ganaka Press Meet
Hansika Motwani’s admirable Fashion Sense
Hansika Motwani’s admirable Fashion Sense
Dhana Sree in Glossy Outfit
Dhana Sree in Glossy Outfit
View all stories
Home > Movie News > Sudheer Babu to strike with a thriller full of supernatural and mystery elements

Sudheer Babu to strike with a thriller full of supernatural and mystery elements

Published on July 1, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
Ex-Mining Director Grilled in Sand Scam
image
TANA President Files Lawsuit Over Improper Conference Appointment
image
Is Congress Govt turning Musi issue into ‘Nalgonda Vs Hyderabad’ conflict?
image
Viswam Trailer: Commercial Package
image
Appudo Ippudo Eppudo FL: Nikhil & Sudheer Varma gear up for a hattrick blockbuster

Sudheer Babu to strike with a thriller full of supernatural and mystery elements

Spread the love

Get ready for a cinematic revolution as Sudheer Babu, the esteemed Telugu actor affectionately known as “Nawa Dhalapathi,” takes center stage in an upcoming pan-India supernatural mystery thriller. This ambitious project, poised to redefine the genre, promises a captivating storyline and groundbreaking visual effects that will enthrall audiences across India and beyond.

Under the visionary direction of debutant filmmaker Venkat Kalyan, this film promises a truly extraordinary cinematic journey. Fresh off the success of his latest release, “Harom Hara,” which captivated audiences with its intense action sequences and gripping narrative, Sudheer Babu is set to further enthrall viewers with a compelling performance in this supernatural thriller.

The film is presented by the powerhouse producer Prerna Arora, known for delivering blockbuster hits and National Award-winning films like “Rustom,” “Toilet: Ek Prem Katha,” “PadMan,” and “Pari,” in collaboration with a leading studio. The production team is on the verge of unveiling a major Bollywood actress, who will join the stellar cast, further amplifying the film’s pan-India appeal.

Scheduled for release around Shivratri in March 2025, this project is set to be the largest pan-India release of the year, marking a significant milestone in Indian cinema. The storyline delves into the timeless conflict between good and evil, weaving an intricate web of intrigue and suspense that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Sudheer Babu shares his excitement, stating, “I’ve been deeply immersed in this script and genre for the past year. The anticipation of sharing this journey with our audience is exhilarating. Alongside Prerna Arora and our dedicated team, we are pouring our hearts and souls into creating a world-class cinematic experience. Our goal is to present a story that not only entertains but also resonates profoundly, leaving an indelible mark on all who watch.”

Produced by Prerna Arora, Shivin Narang, Nikhil Nanda, and Ujjwal Anand, this film promises a truly unique and captivating experience. The film delves into the mysteries and hidden treasures of India’s rich mythical heritage, guaranteeing an immersive cinematic journey.

The first look of the film is scheduled to be unveiled on August 15, 2024, offering a tantalizing glimpse into this forthcoming cinematic spectacle. Stay tuned for more updates as we embark on this thrilling journey together.

Next Nani and Sekhar Kammula to join Hands Previous Kalki2898AD First Weekend Worldwide Collections – Nears 500 Cr Worldwide
else

TRENDING

image
Viswam Trailer: Commercial Package
image
Appudo Ippudo Eppudo FL: Nikhil & Sudheer Varma gear up for a hattrick blockbuster
image
NTR about the Myth Breaker of SS Rajamouli

Latest

image
Ex-Mining Director Grilled in Sand Scam
image
TANA President Files Lawsuit Over Improper Conference Appointment
image
Is Congress Govt turning Musi issue into ‘Nalgonda Vs Hyderabad’ conflict?
image
Viswam Trailer: Commercial Package
image
Appudo Ippudo Eppudo FL: Nikhil & Sudheer Varma gear up for a hattrick blockbuster

Most Read

image
Ex-Mining Director Grilled in Sand Scam
image
Is Congress Govt turning Musi issue into ‘Nalgonda Vs Hyderabad’ conflict?
image
Telangana Congress Party Unhappy with Tollywood

Related Articles

Faria Abdullah IIFA Look Rana Daggubati Handsome Look Anupama Parameswaran Smokey Look Raashii Khanna Whirlwind Poses Thalapathy69 Movie Launch Corn Health Benefits Swag movie review Aloe Vera Benefits Meenakshi Chaudhary’s new glam stills Mrinalani Ravi sizzles in Chudidhar Karela Benefits Saiee Manjrekar Latest Photoshoot Dia Mirza ‘s Sustainable Outfit Raai Laxmi Lightening Pics Eesha Rebba Sun Freckles And Good Food VishwakSen Holiday Mood PCOD DIET Sangeerthana Vipin @ Janaka Aithe Ganaka Press Meet Hansika Motwani’s admirable Fashion Sense Dhana Sree in Glossy Outfit