Home > Movie News > Kalki2898AD First Weekend Worldwide Collections – Nears 500 Cr Worldwide

Kalki2898AD First Weekend Worldwide Collections – Nears 500 Cr Worldwide

Published on July 1, 2024 by ratnasri

Kalki2898AD First Weekend Worldwide Collections – Nears 500 Cr Worldwide

Kalki2898AD has an excellent extended weekend as the film has grossed 485 Cr Worldwide. Distributor share of the film stands at 250 Cr. The film has showed excellent growth on Sunday grossing 100 cr in India alone . The growth has been unanimous all over with AP showing 50% jump which is extraordinary . Basically the film recorded below par occupancies on opening day in B,C centres here and it has been compensated on Sunday with housefuls. The film almost touched double gross digit in Karnataka on Sunday. It recorded single biggest day in Tamil Nadu, Kerala & North India. The film recorded excellent numbers overseas , grossing 17 Million with all time record extended weekend in North America (Baahubali2 3 day wknd , Kalki 4 day weekend). It will be soon overtaking RRR here as its headed for a 15 million plus finish in North America alone.

Below are the area-wise shares: (Gross numbers in Brackets)

Area21 days Worldwide Collections11 days worldwide collections First week collectionsFirst weekend collectionsTwo Days CollectionsDay1 Worldwide CollectionsFirst Day Worldwide Expectations
Nizam73.30 Cr67.26 Cr 55.90 Cr 44.30 Cr25.5 Cr 16.5 Cr
Ceeded19.80 Cr18.50 Cr15.45 Cr12.85 Cr7.35 Cr5.1 Cr
UA17.46 Cr15.88 Cr13.11 Cr10.87 Cr6.52 Cr4.60 Cr
Guntur8.97 Cr8.33 Cr7.13 Cr 6.20 Cr3.70 Cr2.74 Cr
East10.11 Cr9.28 Cr7.79 Cr6.61 CR4.34 Cr3.35 Cr
West7.68 Cr6.95 Cr5.80 Cr4.86 Cr3.13 Cr2.46 Cr
Krishna9.18 Cr8.50 Cr7.02 Cr5.87 Cr3.40 Cr2.40 Cr
Nellore4.73 Cr4.25 Cr3.54 Cr2.95 Cr1.75 Cr1.25 Cr
Total151.25 Cr (266 Cr Gross)138.95 Cr (233.7 Cr Gross )115.74 Cr (188 Cr Gross)94.51 Cr (148.5cr gross)55.69 Cr (86Cr Gross)38.4 Cr (58Cr Gross)
AP/TS70 Cr
KA33.50 Cr (70.50 Cr Gross)27.20 Cr (55.90 Cr Gross)21.95 Cr (43.90 Cr Gross)17.5 Cr (35 cr gross)8.5 Cr (17 Cr Gross)5.5 Cr (11 Cr Gross)12 Cr
TN17.5 Cr (40.8 Cr Gross)15.55 Cr (35.5 Cr Gross)13.5 Cr (27 Cr Gross)12.2 (27 Cr Gross)4.5 Cr (9 Cr Gross)2.5 Cr (5 Cr Gross)
Kerala11.9 Cr (29.6 Cr Gross)9.55 Cr (24 Cr Gross)7.21 Cr (17.5 Cr Gross)5.25 cr (12.7 cr gross)2.3 Cr (5.6 Cr Gross)1.3 Cr (2.9 Cr Gross)
TNK7 Cr
North119 Cr (287 Cr Gross)100.5 Cr (234 Cr Gross)75.50 Cr (173.5 Cr Gross)55.25 cr (127 cr gross)22.50 Cr (51 Cr Gross)11.50 Cr (26 Cr Gross)31 Cr
All india120 Cr
Overseas109.5 Cr (238 Cr Gross)98 Cr (213 Cr Gross)81.70 Cr (175 Cr Gross)67.7 Cr (145 Cr Gross)40 Cr (86 Cr Gross)29 Cr (62 Cr Gross)60 Cr (7.2 Million)
Worldwide442.65 Cr (931.9 Cr Gross)380.75 Cr (796.1 Cr Gross)315.60 Cr (624.9 Cr Gross)314.30 Cr (624.9 Cr Gross)133.49 Cr (251.9 Cr Gross)87.8 Cr (164.9 Cr Gross)180 Cr
