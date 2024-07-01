Kalki2898AD First Weekend Worldwide Collections – Nears 500 Cr Worldwide

Spread the love

Kalki2898AD has an excellent extended weekend as the film has grossed 485 Cr Worldwide. Distributor share of the film stands at 250 Cr. The film has showed excellent growth on Sunday grossing 100 cr in India alone . The growth has been unanimous all over with AP showing 50% jump which is extraordinary . Basically the film recorded below par occupancies on opening day in B,C centres here and it has been compensated on Sunday with housefuls. The film almost touched double gross digit in Karnataka on Sunday. It recorded single biggest day in Tamil Nadu, Kerala & North India. The film recorded excellent numbers overseas , grossing 17 Million with all time record extended weekend in North America (Baahubali2 3 day wknd , Kalki 4 day weekend). It will be soon overtaking RRR here as its headed for a 15 million plus finish in North America alone.

Below are the area-wise shares: (Gross numbers in Brackets)