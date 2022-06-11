Sukumar receives appreciation from Legendary Director

Sukumar happens to be one of the finest directors of Telugu cinema and his recent film Pushpa: The Rise impressed the North Indian audience. Legendary director Rajkumar Hirani who delivered a series of blockbusters appreciated Sukumar for his work. He lauded Sukumar revealing that he loved Pushpa: The Rise so much. Hirani penned a personal message to Sukumar calling a great entertainer. Sukumar is left delighted with the message from one of the best directors in the country.

Rajkumari Hirani also told that he would love to catch up Sukumar sometime. “If you are in Mumbai anytime, do call please” concluded Rajkumar Hirani. Sukumar is working on the script of Pushpa: The Rule and the shoot commences in the month of July. Rajkumar Hirani is busy with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki and the shoot commences soon. The film is announced for December 2023 release.