Nabha Natesh Saree Love
Karishma Tanna Graceful Look
Aishwarya Lekshmi Stylish Look
Kiara Advani Pretty Look With Rose Dress
Sneha Reddy Making Coffee with Oranges
Ketika Sharma in Desi Style
Pragya jaiswal latest pics
Shivani Rajashekar’s Exposes Her Curves
Kareena Kapoor’s Beach Vibe
Mrunal Thakur’s Gracious Look
Varun Tej Interview for Matka promotions
Aditi Shankar Flowery Look
Neha Shetty Glares In Grey
Pooja Hegde Stylish Look
Sakshi Malik Poses With Coco
Krithi Shetty Sunshine Look
AlluArjun Favorite time With Family
Pumpkin Seeds Health Benefits
Rukmini Vasanth Stuns In Green Saree
Huma Qureshi Desi Girl Look
Sumanth Prabhas’ New Film Launched Grandly

Published on November 10, 2024 by nymisha

Sumanth Prabhas, a name that quickly rose to prominence with the success of Mem Famous, is ready to start his next movie. It is the first project under Red Puppet Productions, and it also introduces Subash Chandra as the director. Nidhi Pradeep is the heroine, while Jagapathi Babu, Rajeev Kanakala, Harshavardhan, and Sudarshan are the prominent cast.

Sumanth Prabhas’ new movie’s grand launching event was organized today at Ramanaidu Studios. Sree Vishnu sounded the clap board for the muhurtham shot, while Suresh Babu switched on the camera. Directors Srikanth Odela, Shouryuv, and Mahesh Babu P directed the first shot. Allu Aravind gave the script to the makers, while Suniel Narang who also graced the occasion, wished the team success in their journey ahead.

After listening to over 80 stories, Sumanth Prabhas decided to give this story a chance after being impressed by its storyline. The film is expected to be a youthful romantic comedy set in the serene and beautiful locales of Bhimavaram, with the West Godavari region’s visual splendor forming the perfect backdrop for the narrative.

Sai Santosh cranks the camera, Naga Vamshi Krishna provides the music, and Anil Kumar P is the editor. The untitled movie will start rolling soon.

