Sumanth Prabhas’ New Film Launched Grandly

Sumanth Prabhas, a name that quickly rose to prominence with the success of Mem Famous, is ready to start his next movie. It is the first project under Red Puppet Productions, and it also introduces Subash Chandra as the director. Nidhi Pradeep is the heroine, while Jagapathi Babu, Rajeev Kanakala, Harshavardhan, and Sudarshan are the prominent cast.

Sumanth Prabhas’ new movie’s grand launching event was organized today at Ramanaidu Studios. Sree Vishnu sounded the clap board for the muhurtham shot, while Suresh Babu switched on the camera. Directors Srikanth Odela, Shouryuv, and Mahesh Babu P directed the first shot. Allu Aravind gave the script to the makers, while Suniel Narang who also graced the occasion, wished the team success in their journey ahead.

After listening to over 80 stories, Sumanth Prabhas decided to give this story a chance after being impressed by its storyline. The film is expected to be a youthful romantic comedy set in the serene and beautiful locales of Bhimavaram, with the West Godavari region’s visual splendor forming the perfect backdrop for the narrative.

Sai Santosh cranks the camera, Naga Vamshi Krishna provides the music, and Anil Kumar P is the editor. The untitled movie will start rolling soon.