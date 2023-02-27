Supreme Court quashes Viveka murder accused bail plea

The Supreme Court on Monday quashed the bail petition of Sunil Yadav, one of the accused in the murder of former minister Y S Vivekananda Reddy. The court said that the safety of the witnesses is important and hence the bail was rejected.

The advocate for Sunil Yadav told the court that the CBI had filed the chargesheet and it was not required for the accused to stay in the jail. He also said that it was against the freedom of individuals under Article 21.

However, the CBI counsel argued that the investigation is in progress and it was not advisable to release the accused at this stage. The CBI counsel also told the court that the accused has the potential to influence the witnesses and divert the investigation.

The Supreme Court was convinced with the CBI counsel’s argument and said that it was more important to protect the witnesses than looking at the freedom of the individual.

The CBI is investigating into the case and has questioned Kadapa MP, Y S Avinash Reddy, twice so far. The CBI is also said to be planning to question Avinash Reddy’s father Bhaskara Reddy in connection with the case.

The CBI in its earlier affidavit said that Anil Yadav visited Avinash Reddy’s house on the day of Vivekananda Reddy’s murder. The CBI also said that Vivekananda Reddy was mounting pressure on the family for the Kadapa Lok Sabha ticket for him or to the family members.

At the same time, Avinash Reddy was also planning to contest the elections, the CBI said, indicating that the political plans could have been the reason for the murder of Vivekananda Reddy.