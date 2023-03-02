Sushmita Sen suffers a heart attack

Actress Sushmita Sen suffered a heart attack recently. She took her Instagram and shared details with her fans and followers. The 47-year-old actress has gone an angioplasty and a stent was placed in her heart.

Sushmita Sen wrote, “Keep your heart happy & courageous, and it’ll stand by you when you need it the most Shona” (Wise words by my father ).I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back…Angioplasty done…stent in place…and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart’. Lots of people to thank for their timely aid & constructive action…will do so in another post! .This post is just to keep you (my well wishers & loved ones) informed of the good news …that all is well & I am ready for some life again!!! I love you guys beyond!!!! #godisgreat.”

Sushmita Sen fans are in shock and her wall is poured with get well soon messages. The actress was last seen in the second season of Aarya on Disney Plus Hotstar and for the third season, she has already completed her shoot. She also acted in Telugu film ‘Rakshasudu’, starring Nagarjuna in 1997.