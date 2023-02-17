TDP cautions Jagan on Chandrababu’s security

TDP spokesperson, Kommireddy Pattabhiram, on Friday said that the police are completely blocking the way of party president, Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s programme ‘Idemi Kharma Mana Rashtraniki’ and if any harm is done for him, Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, is solely responsible.

Terming it as a bizarre incident, Pattabhiram said that the police were literally sitting on the road in front of Chandrababu’s convoy when the TDP supremo was on his way for a roadshow in Anaparthi Assembly segment in East Godavari district.

“It is as if the police are staging a dharna on the road and we are seriously concerned about the security of our leader,” Pattabhiram said in a video message.

The former minister and senior TDP leader, Alapati Rajendra Prasad, said that Jagan is caught in a fear psychosis as Chandrababu’s road shows are getting tremendous response. It is really atrocious that obstructions are created to the road show of Chandrababu Naidu at Anaparthy.

Why the permission for the meeting that was granted in the morning was cancelled by evening, he asked and said that the police, by following Jagan’s instructions, were getting bad reputations to the whole system. As the people are fed up with the Jagan rule, it is the TDP that is going to come back to power, he added.

The MLC and TDP executive secretary, Ashok Babu, strongly condemned the police blocking Chandrababu’s way to Anaparthy. The police are acting in the most undemocratic manner, Ashok Babu demanded a reply from the DGPon the police blocking Chandrababu’s way to Anaparthy.

Ashok Babu told media persons after the incident that the police sitting on the road blocking Chandrabau’s way is really something strange and the country has never witnessed such an incident till now. This clearly indicates how the police system deteriorated, he remarked.