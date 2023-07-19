TDP government would lay all roads on priority, says Lokesh

Stating that the condition of the roads in all the rural areas across the State has deteriorated after Jagan Mohan Reddy has become the Chief Minister, said TDP general secretary, Nara Loeksh, and added that the TDP government would lay all the roads on priority

When the villagers of Gudevaripalem of Kanigiri Assembly segment in the combined Prakasam district met Lokesh during his ongoing Yuva Galam pada yatra on Wednesday and complained about the poor condition of roads, the TDP national general secretary said that the contractors are not coming forward to take up even mini works in YSRCP rule as bills worth Rs 1.30 lakh cr are pending clearance.

Pointing out that 25,000 km long roads were constructed during the TDP regime, Lokesh promised them that all the roads in the rural areas will be rebuilt by the coming TDP government. When the villagers raised the drinking water crisis in their areas, Lokesh said the coming TDP government will supply safe drinking water to every door-step through the water-grid.

The Ajispuram villagers in a memorandum too raised the drinking water problem being faced by them, Lokesh felt how the Chief Minister, who consumes Rs 1,000 each worth of bottled water, knows the problems of the common man. It is really unfortunate that a person who is unable to supply even drinking water to the villagers is ruling the State, he remarked.

Pointing out that Andhra Pradesh is in the 18th position in implementing the Centre’s Jal Jeevan scheme, Lokesh said that Jagan and his team are least bothered about the people’s problems. A summer storage tank will be built immediately after the TDP comes back to power and the drinking water issue across the State will be addressed on a war-footing basis, Mr Lokesh noted.

As the Yuva Galam touched the 2100 km mark at Ajispuram, Lokesh laid the foundation for a summer storage tank here. “I really feel happy that the pada yatra reached another milestone of 2100 km at Ajispuram in Kanigiri Assembly segment and the TDP, immediately after forming the next government, will resolve all the problems being faced by various sections,” Lokesh added.