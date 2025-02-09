x
TDP Sets Sights on Guntur Mayor Seat

Published on February 9, 2025 by swathy

TDP Sets Sights on Guntur Mayor Seat

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is focusing on securing the Guntur Mayor seat as the current Mayor, Manohar Naidu, completes his four-year term on March 17. With the recent Standing Committee elections favoring the TDP-Jana Sena alliance, the party is now planning to move a no-confidence motion against the incumbent Mayor.

In the Committee elections, the TDP-Jana Sena alliance secured six positions, strengthening their hold in the municipal corporation. This has raised hopes of the alliance easily capturing the Mayor seat along with two Deputy Mayor positions. During a recent meeting organized by Union Minister Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, discussions revolved around the Mayor’s post, with TDP leaders expressing confidence in their strategy.

Kovelamudi Ravindra, a prominent TDP leader, has been suggested as a strong candidate for the Mayor’s position. However, this sudden proposal has caused some discontent among party corporators, with a few reportedly walking out of the meeting. Despite this, corporators have assured their support for any candidate officially announced by the party leadership.

The alliance is also eyeing the two Deputy Mayor seats. One position is likely to be retained by Sajjala, who recently joined TDP after winning as Deputy Mayor on a YSRCP ticket. The second Deputy Mayor seat may go to Jana Sena, further solidifying the alliance’s control.

Kovelamudi Ravindra, who previously aimed for the Guntur West Assembly seat, is now hopeful for the Mayor’s role after being sidelined in the social equations favoring Galla Madhavi. With the TDP-Jana Sena alliance holding the support of 31 corporators , the path to securing the Mayor’s seat appears smooth.

