x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Teja Sajja, PMF 2 Concept Poster: Arresting

Published on August 23, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu: Anil Ravipudi’s Double Role
image
After freebies, Chandrababu shifts focus on Polavaram and Amaravati
image
HYDRAA to Proceed with Demolition of Fatima Owaisi Campus
image
Teja Sajja, PMF 2 Concept Poster: Arresting
image
Kotamreddy to Anam: Expose Me and I’ll Expose You

Teja Sajja, PMF 2 Concept Poster: Arresting

Teja Sajja is on a mission, and he’s choosing his scripts like a true strategist. His upcoming futuristic actioner Mirai is already making waves. The young star has now announced his next movie, and it comes with an arresting poster that’s sure to make everyone talking.

Teja Sajja is teaming up once again with People Media Factory, for what looks to be another high-concept, pan-India spectacle. The announcement, timed perfectly with the actor’s birthday, has instantaneously created interest.

A hand is seen holding a game controller. Accompanied by the tagline, “From Rayalaseema to the end of the world,” the poster hints at a story that’s something unique and grand.

Bankrolled by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad, this yet-to-be-titled film will be mounted on a massive scale. And the release date is locked for Sankranthi 2027.

Next HYDRAA to Proceed with Demolition of Fatima Owaisi Campus Previous Kotamreddy to Anam: Expose Me and I’ll Expose You
else

TRENDING

image
Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu: Anil Ravipudi’s Double Role
image
Teja Sajja, PMF 2 Concept Poster: Arresting
image
Mirai BTS :Teja Sajja’s immaculate dedication

Latest

image
Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu: Anil Ravipudi’s Double Role
image
After freebies, Chandrababu shifts focus on Polavaram and Amaravati
image
HYDRAA to Proceed with Demolition of Fatima Owaisi Campus
image
Teja Sajja, PMF 2 Concept Poster: Arresting
image
Kotamreddy to Anam: Expose Me and I’ll Expose You

Most Read

image
After freebies, Chandrababu shifts focus on Polavaram and Amaravati
image
HYDRAA to Proceed with Demolition of Fatima Owaisi Campus
image
Kotamreddy to Anam: Expose Me and I’ll Expose You

Related Articles

Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event vedhika In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025 Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025 Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch