Teja Sajja, PMF 2 Concept Poster: Arresting

Teja Sajja is on a mission, and he’s choosing his scripts like a true strategist. His upcoming futuristic actioner Mirai is already making waves. The young star has now announced his next movie, and it comes with an arresting poster that’s sure to make everyone talking.

Teja Sajja is teaming up once again with People Media Factory, for what looks to be another high-concept, pan-India spectacle. The announcement, timed perfectly with the actor’s birthday, has instantaneously created interest.

A hand is seen holding a game controller. Accompanied by the tagline, “From Rayalaseema to the end of the world,” the poster hints at a story that’s something unique and grand.

Bankrolled by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad, this yet-to-be-titled film will be mounted on a massive scale. And the release date is locked for Sankranthi 2027.