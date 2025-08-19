Telangana Bandh on August 22 as “Go Back Marwari” Slogan Gains Steam

Telangana will shut down on August 22 after outrage over an attack on a Dalit man in Secunderabad’s Monda Market triggered a fiery campaign against Marwari traders. The bandh call was given by OU JAC Chairman Kothapalli Tirupati, who accused Marwari and Gujarati business groups of destroying traditional livelihoods in the state.

The incident, which started with a parking dispute, soon turned into a flashpoint. At Osmania University, students raised the slogan “Marwaris Go Back”, accusing migrant traders of flooding markets with duplicate products, undercutting locals, and weakening Telangana’s culture.

The campaign has sharply divided opinions. Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar dismissed it as a “political conspiracy” against Marwaris and Gujaratis communities. He said they have contributed to Telangana’s economy. Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh also came to their defense, warning of strict action against anyone targeting them.

Activists, however, remain firm. They argue that the state cannot ignore how outside traders are dominating the local market while small businesses suffer. Some also accuse the BJP of siding with powerful business lobbies instead of addressing the concerns of Telangana’s traders and workers.

Police are now on alert as the bandh nears, wary of tensions spilling over. What began as a market quarrel has exploded into a movement, where the slogan “Go Back Marwari” and the August 22 Telangana Bandh have become symbols of a deeper fight over caste, commerce, and cultural identity.