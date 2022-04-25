Telangana BJP alleges secret deal between TRS, Congress

Telangana BJP leader K. Laxman on Monday alleged that the the ruling TRS has entered into a secret deal with the Congress through election strategist Prashant Kishor.

He said that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) President and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekahar Rao is working with various parties for the benefit of the Congress, noting that Chandrasekhar Rao had earlier spoken about his plans to form a front as an alternative to the BJP and the Congress.

Laxman, who is the national President of BJP’s OBC Morcha, said people of Telangana understand the secret deal between the TRS and the Congress.

Claiming that Kishor was trying to unite anti-BJP forces. He, however, said no matter how many parties come together they can’t do anything to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and it is BJP who will come to power for the third time at the Centre.

Laxman recalled that in the past, the TRS had contested elections in alliance with the Congress.

The BJP leader also remarked that unable to digest the public support which BJP is receiving, TRS Working President K. T. Rama Rao is making allegations against the party.

He claimed that Kishor and KCR’s strategy will not work in Telangana.

Kishor, who recently held a series of meetings with Congress President Sonia Gandhi and other top leaders, spent Saturday and Sunday at Telangana CM’s official residence discussing with him various issues including the TRS strategy for 2023 Assembly elections and KCR’s proposed national alternative.

TRS leader K.T. Rama Rao on Sunday confirmed that the party has signed a deal with the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC). He, however, claimed that this has nothing to do with Kishor as he has already disassociated himself from the organisation which he founded.

He, however, said they were taking inputs from Kishor who has worked with various parties across India.

KTR had ruled out working with the Congress but was evasive to questions on the possibility of an understanding with the Congress for 2024 Lok Sabha polls. “I am not an astrologer to say what will happen in future,” he said.