Telangana Phone Tapping Case Reaches Critical Stage

The sensational phone tapping case in Telangana has reached a crucial phase. Media house owner Shravan Rao has been questioned twice by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), with notices issued for another round of questioning on the 8th of this month.

The investigation has also revealed details about investments in Shravan’s company and who has been diverting funds to support him.

Shravan Rao has been using court relief as a shield to avoid cooperation with Telangana authorities. The Supreme Court has clearly stated that relief would only be granted if he cooperates with the SIT. Despite this, Shravan has been evading questions and providing no substantial information.

Surprisingly, equipment typically used only by intelligence agencies was found in Shravan’s home and office. When questioned about these devices, he claimed no knowledge of how they came into his possession.

The SIT has demanded Shravan hand over two mobile phones he used before the 2023 elections. Instead, he submitted an old phone with no data, which authorities confirmed didn’t match the IMEI numbers they had on record.

It appears Shravan tapped phones of many businesspeople, political leaders, and even judges, sharing this information with task force officials for various operations. The task force DCP has already confirmed some of these activities.