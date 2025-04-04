x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Hebah Patel In Odela2 Interview
Hebah Patel In Odela2 Interview
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet
Disha Patani Glam Look In Gold Dress
Disha Patani Glam Look In Gold Dress
Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Roopa Koduvayur at Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Roopa Koduvayur at Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Pooja Hegde In A Party Mood
Pooja Hegde In A Party Mood
Janhvi Kapoor at Lakmé Fashion Week
Janhvi Kapoor at Lakmé Fashion Week
Rakul Preet Singh Caramel Crunch Look
Rakul Preet Singh Caramel Crunch Look
Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Trailer Launch
Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Trailer Launch
Tamannaah Bhatia Armoured In Glamour
Tamannaah Bhatia Armoured In Glamour
Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Lehenga
Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Lehenga
disha patani glittary look in gray
disha patani glittary look in gray
Krithi Shetty In JFW Movie Awards 2025
Krithi Shetty In JFW Movie Awards 2025
Shraddha Das Stuns In Jeans Dress
Shraddha Das Stuns In Jeans Dress
Chitrangda Singh Dazzling Look
Chitrangda Singh Dazzling Look
Malaika Arora Diva Look In Cream Color Salwaar
Malaika Arora Diva Look In Cream Color Salwaar
Samantha Ruth Prabhu In Featherdale Sydney Wildlife Park
Samantha Ruth Prabhu In Featherdale Sydney Wildlife Park
Triptii Dimri dolled Up With Cosmo India
Triptii Dimri dolled Up With Cosmo India
Sriya Reddy In Tarun Tahiliani Outfit
Sriya Reddy In Tarun Tahiliani Outfit
Ruhani Sharma Hot In Pink
Ruhani Sharma Hot In Pink
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Big update on Nani’s The Paradise

Published on April 4, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Online Slot Booking System Begins at Registration Offices in Andhra Pradesh
image
Raja Singh continues his tirade against BJP leadership
image
ED raids on the Premises of Empuraan producer
image
Gold Smuggling Case: Ranya Rao in Rs 38 Cr Hawala Racket
image
Big Clash: Coolie Vs War 2?

Big update on Nani’s The Paradise

Natural Star Nani is preparing himself for his next film ‘The Paradise’, known to be the biggest bet in the actor’s career. The first glimpse generated the needed buzz and his fans are eager about the film. After an extensive pre-production work, the shoot of The Paradise starts in Hyderabad on May 2nd. A massive set is constructed for the shoot and the set work is almost complete. The other actors are finalized and the schedules are planned. Srikanth Odela is keen to shoot for the film without any breaks and wrap up the shoot before the end of this year.

The Paradise is the costliest film in Nani’s career and some of the top technicians are working for the film. Sudhakar Cherukuri is the producer and Anirudh is scoring the music and background score. Nani is preparing himself for the role and he is getting into the needed look. In the month of April, Nani will also be promoting HIT 3 that is due for release on May 1st. Right after the release of HIT 3, Nani will kick-start the shoot of The Paradise. The film releases on March 26th, 2026.

Next Fire Incident at Amaravati Secretariat Previous Telangana Phone Tapping Case Reaches Critical Stage
else

TRENDING

image
ED raids on the Premises of Empuraan producer
image
Gold Smuggling Case: Ranya Rao in Rs 38 Cr Hawala Racket
image
Big Clash: Coolie Vs War 2?

Latest

image
Online Slot Booking System Begins at Registration Offices in Andhra Pradesh
image
Raja Singh continues his tirade against BJP leadership
image
ED raids on the Premises of Empuraan producer
image
Gold Smuggling Case: Ranya Rao in Rs 38 Cr Hawala Racket
image
Big Clash: Coolie Vs War 2?

Most Read

image
Online Slot Booking System Begins at Registration Offices in Andhra Pradesh
image
Raja Singh continues his tirade against BJP leadership
image
Iconic NRT Building Construction Begins in Amaravati

Related Articles

Hebah Patel In Odela2 Interview Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet Disha Patani Glam Look In Gold Dress Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet Roopa Koduvayur at Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet Pooja Hegde In A Party Mood Janhvi Kapoor at Lakmé Fashion Week Rakul Preet Singh Caramel Crunch Look Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Trailer Launch Tamannaah Bhatia Armoured In Glamour Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Lehenga disha patani glittary look in gray Krithi Shetty In JFW Movie Awards 2025 Shraddha Das Stuns In Jeans Dress Chitrangda Singh Dazzling Look Malaika Arora Diva Look In Cream Color Salwaar Samantha Ruth Prabhu In Featherdale Sydney Wildlife Park Triptii Dimri dolled Up With Cosmo India Sriya Reddy In Tarun Tahiliani Outfit Ruhani Sharma Hot In Pink