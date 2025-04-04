Big update on Nani’s The Paradise

Natural Star Nani is preparing himself for his next film ‘The Paradise’, known to be the biggest bet in the actor’s career. The first glimpse generated the needed buzz and his fans are eager about the film. After an extensive pre-production work, the shoot of The Paradise starts in Hyderabad on May 2nd. A massive set is constructed for the shoot and the set work is almost complete. The other actors are finalized and the schedules are planned. Srikanth Odela is keen to shoot for the film without any breaks and wrap up the shoot before the end of this year.

The Paradise is the costliest film in Nani’s career and some of the top technicians are working for the film. Sudhakar Cherukuri is the producer and Anirudh is scoring the music and background score. Nani is preparing himself for the role and he is getting into the needed look. In the month of April, Nani will also be promoting HIT 3 that is due for release on May 1st. Right after the release of HIT 3, Nani will kick-start the shoot of The Paradise. The film releases on March 26th, 2026.