Fire Incident at Amaravati Secretariat

A fire broke out in the second block of Amaravati Secretariat in Andhra Pradesh early this morning. The blaze erupted in the battery storage area, causing concern among officials. Fire safety personnel were quickly informed by SPF staff and successfully brought the flames under control.

The sudden fire in the battery storage area has raised questions about maintenance standards in this high-security facility. Fire services responded immediately to contain the situation. Though the incident occurred during early morning hours when no staff were present, avoiding any casualties, significant property damage has been reported.

What makes this incident particularly concerning is that the affected block houses offices of several VIPs, including Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Finance Minister Payyavali Kesavu, Home Minister Anita, and other ministers like Narayana, Kandula Durgesh, Nandendla Manohar, and Anand Ramanarayan Reddy.

Investigation Underway

Authorities are investigating whether the fire resulted from a short circuit or other causes. The government has ordered a thorough inquiry into the incident. Security officials are also examining whether there might be any deliberate angle to the fire, considering the secretariat’s strict security protocols that typically prevent unauthorized access.