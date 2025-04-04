x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Hebah Patel In Odela2 Interview
Hebah Patel In Odela2 Interview
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet
Disha Patani Glam Look In Gold Dress
Disha Patani Glam Look In Gold Dress
Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Roopa Koduvayur at Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Roopa Koduvayur at Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Pooja Hegde In A Party Mood
Pooja Hegde In A Party Mood
Janhvi Kapoor at Lakmé Fashion Week
Janhvi Kapoor at Lakmé Fashion Week
Rakul Preet Singh Caramel Crunch Look
Rakul Preet Singh Caramel Crunch Look
Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Trailer Launch
Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Trailer Launch
Tamannaah Bhatia Armoured In Glamour
Tamannaah Bhatia Armoured In Glamour
Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Lehenga
Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Lehenga
disha patani glittary look in gray
disha patani glittary look in gray
Krithi Shetty In JFW Movie Awards 2025
Krithi Shetty In JFW Movie Awards 2025
Shraddha Das Stuns In Jeans Dress
Shraddha Das Stuns In Jeans Dress
Chitrangda Singh Dazzling Look
Chitrangda Singh Dazzling Look
Malaika Arora Diva Look In Cream Color Salwaar
Malaika Arora Diva Look In Cream Color Salwaar
Samantha Ruth Prabhu In Featherdale Sydney Wildlife Park
Samantha Ruth Prabhu In Featherdale Sydney Wildlife Park
Triptii Dimri dolled Up With Cosmo India
Triptii Dimri dolled Up With Cosmo India
Sriya Reddy In Tarun Tahiliani Outfit
Sriya Reddy In Tarun Tahiliani Outfit
Ruhani Sharma Hot In Pink
Ruhani Sharma Hot In Pink
View all stories
Home > Politics

Fire Incident at Amaravati Secretariat

Published on April 4, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Online Slot Booking System Begins at Registration Offices in Andhra Pradesh
image
Raja Singh continues his tirade against BJP leadership
image
ED raids on the Premises of Empuraan producer
image
Gold Smuggling Case: Ranya Rao in Rs 38 Cr Hawala Racket
image
Big Clash: Coolie Vs War 2?

Fire Incident at Amaravati Secretariat

A fire broke out in the second block of Amaravati Secretariat in Andhra Pradesh early this morning. The blaze erupted in the battery storage area, causing concern among officials. Fire safety personnel were quickly informed by SPF staff and successfully brought the flames under control.

The sudden fire in the battery storage area has raised questions about maintenance standards in this high-security facility. Fire services responded immediately to contain the situation. Though the incident occurred during early morning hours when no staff were present, avoiding any casualties, significant property damage has been reported.

What makes this incident particularly concerning is that the affected block houses offices of several VIPs, including Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Finance Minister Payyavali Kesavu, Home Minister Anita, and other ministers like Narayana, Kandula Durgesh, Nandendla Manohar, and Anand Ramanarayan Reddy.

Investigation Underway

Authorities are investigating whether the fire resulted from a short circuit or other causes. The government has ordered a thorough inquiry into the incident. Security officials are also examining whether there might be any deliberate angle to the fire, considering the secretariat’s strict security protocols that typically prevent unauthorized access.

Next Iconic NRT Building Construction Begins in Amaravati Previous Big update on Nani’s The Paradise
else

TRENDING

image
ED raids on the Premises of Empuraan producer
image
Gold Smuggling Case: Ranya Rao in Rs 38 Cr Hawala Racket
image
Big Clash: Coolie Vs War 2?

Latest

image
Online Slot Booking System Begins at Registration Offices in Andhra Pradesh
image
Raja Singh continues his tirade against BJP leadership
image
ED raids on the Premises of Empuraan producer
image
Gold Smuggling Case: Ranya Rao in Rs 38 Cr Hawala Racket
image
Big Clash: Coolie Vs War 2?

Most Read

image
Online Slot Booking System Begins at Registration Offices in Andhra Pradesh
image
Raja Singh continues his tirade against BJP leadership
image
Iconic NRT Building Construction Begins in Amaravati

Related Articles

Hebah Patel In Odela2 Interview Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet Disha Patani Glam Look In Gold Dress Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet Roopa Koduvayur at Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet Pooja Hegde In A Party Mood Janhvi Kapoor at Lakmé Fashion Week Rakul Preet Singh Caramel Crunch Look Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Trailer Launch Tamannaah Bhatia Armoured In Glamour Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Lehenga disha patani glittary look in gray Krithi Shetty In JFW Movie Awards 2025 Shraddha Das Stuns In Jeans Dress Chitrangda Singh Dazzling Look Malaika Arora Diva Look In Cream Color Salwaar Samantha Ruth Prabhu In Featherdale Sydney Wildlife Park Triptii Dimri dolled Up With Cosmo India Sriya Reddy In Tarun Tahiliani Outfit Ruhani Sharma Hot In Pink