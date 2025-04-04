Controversial Waqf Bill Passes in Rajya Sabha

The controversial Waqf Amendment Bill has finally received approval in the Rajya Sabha after lengthy debates and arguments. The Upper House passed the bill with 128 members voting in favor and 95 against. All amendments proposed by opposition parties were defeated during the voting process.

Union Minister Kiran Rijiju, who introduced the bill in the Rajya Sabha, strongly defended it during the debate. He emphasized that the Waqf Amendment Bill is not against Muslims and contains no provisions that harm anyone’s religious beliefs. Several opposition MPs attended the session wearing black badges in protest.

“Our aim is to remove complexities and bring transparency,” said Rijiju. He added that the government plans to introduce technology for Waqf properties to improve their functioning. The minister stressed that the bill has no connection to religion whatsoever.

Rijiju pointed out that Waqf properties have grown from 4.9 lakh in 2004 to 8.72 lakh currently. He assured that concerns about the Central Waqf Council’s composition were unnecessary, saying there was no need to fear Muslim representation in the council.

The Congress party strongly criticized the bill, claiming it violates the Constitution. They accused the BJP of introducing the bill to target Muslims and create religious tensions in society. Congress questioned why none of the recommendations made by opposition parties in the Joint Parliamentary Committee were included in the bill.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge pleaded with the government not to disturb religious harmony in the country and urged them to withdraw the bill.

The Waqf Bill was previously debated for over 14 hours in the Lok Sabha before passing there as well. With approval from both houses of Parliament, the government will now send the bill for the President’s signature.