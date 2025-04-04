x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Hebah Patel In Odela2 Interview
Hebah Patel In Odela2 Interview
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet
Disha Patani Glam Look In Gold Dress
Disha Patani Glam Look In Gold Dress
Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Roopa Koduvayur at Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Roopa Koduvayur at Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Pooja Hegde In A Party Mood
Pooja Hegde In A Party Mood
Janhvi Kapoor at Lakmé Fashion Week
Janhvi Kapoor at Lakmé Fashion Week
Rakul Preet Singh Caramel Crunch Look
Rakul Preet Singh Caramel Crunch Look
Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Trailer Launch
Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Trailer Launch
Tamannaah Bhatia Armoured In Glamour
Tamannaah Bhatia Armoured In Glamour
Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Lehenga
Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Lehenga
disha patani glittary look in gray
disha patani glittary look in gray
Krithi Shetty In JFW Movie Awards 2025
Krithi Shetty In JFW Movie Awards 2025
Shraddha Das Stuns In Jeans Dress
Shraddha Das Stuns In Jeans Dress
Chitrangda Singh Dazzling Look
Chitrangda Singh Dazzling Look
Malaika Arora Diva Look In Cream Color Salwaar
Malaika Arora Diva Look In Cream Color Salwaar
Samantha Ruth Prabhu In Featherdale Sydney Wildlife Park
Samantha Ruth Prabhu In Featherdale Sydney Wildlife Park
Triptii Dimri dolled Up With Cosmo India
Triptii Dimri dolled Up With Cosmo India
Sriya Reddy In Tarun Tahiliani Outfit
Sriya Reddy In Tarun Tahiliani Outfit
Ruhani Sharma Hot In Pink
Ruhani Sharma Hot In Pink
View all stories
Home > Politics

Controversial Waqf Bill Passes in Rajya Sabha

Published on April 4, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Telangana Phone Tapping Case Reaches Critical Stage
image
Controversial Waqf Bill Passes in Rajya Sabha
image
Revanth Reddy Sarkar caught on the wrong foot in Kancha Gachibowli issue
image
CM Chandrababu Orders IAS Officers to Stay in Villages
image
Kalyanram arriving as per the Plan

Controversial Waqf Bill Passes in Rajya Sabha

The controversial Waqf Amendment Bill has finally received approval in the Rajya Sabha after lengthy debates and arguments. The Upper House passed the bill with 128 members voting in favor and 95 against. All amendments proposed by opposition parties were defeated during the voting process.

Union Minister Kiran Rijiju, who introduced the bill in the Rajya Sabha, strongly defended it during the debate. He emphasized that the Waqf Amendment Bill is not against Muslims and contains no provisions that harm anyone’s religious beliefs. Several opposition MPs attended the session wearing black badges in protest.

“Our aim is to remove complexities and bring transparency,” said Rijiju. He added that the government plans to introduce technology for Waqf properties to improve their functioning. The minister stressed that the bill has no connection to religion whatsoever.

Rijiju pointed out that Waqf properties have grown from 4.9 lakh in 2004 to 8.72 lakh currently. He assured that concerns about the Central Waqf Council’s composition were unnecessary, saying there was no need to fear Muslim representation in the council.

The Congress party strongly criticized the bill, claiming it violates the Constitution. They accused the BJP of introducing the bill to target Muslims and create religious tensions in society. Congress questioned why none of the recommendations made by opposition parties in the Joint Parliamentary Committee were included in the bill.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge pleaded with the government not to disturb religious harmony in the country and urged them to withdraw the bill.

The Waqf Bill was previously debated for over 14 hours in the Lok Sabha before passing there as well. With approval from both houses of Parliament, the government will now send the bill for the President’s signature.

Next Telangana Phone Tapping Case Reaches Critical Stage Previous Revanth Reddy Sarkar caught on the wrong foot in Kancha Gachibowli issue
else

TRENDING

image
Kalyanram arriving as per the Plan
image
Buzz: Karthi in Nani’s HIT3?
image
Jack Controversy: Siddhu Jonnalagadda Responds

Latest

image
Telangana Phone Tapping Case Reaches Critical Stage
image
Controversial Waqf Bill Passes in Rajya Sabha
image
Revanth Reddy Sarkar caught on the wrong foot in Kancha Gachibowli issue
image
CM Chandrababu Orders IAS Officers to Stay in Villages
image
Kalyanram arriving as per the Plan

Most Read

image
Telangana Phone Tapping Case Reaches Critical Stage
image
Controversial Waqf Bill Passes in Rajya Sabha
image
Revanth Reddy Sarkar caught on the wrong foot in Kancha Gachibowli issue

Related Articles

Hebah Patel In Odela2 Interview Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet Disha Patani Glam Look In Gold Dress Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet Roopa Koduvayur at Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet Pooja Hegde In A Party Mood Janhvi Kapoor at Lakmé Fashion Week Rakul Preet Singh Caramel Crunch Look Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Trailer Launch Tamannaah Bhatia Armoured In Glamour Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Lehenga disha patani glittary look in gray Krithi Shetty In JFW Movie Awards 2025 Shraddha Das Stuns In Jeans Dress Chitrangda Singh Dazzling Look Malaika Arora Diva Look In Cream Color Salwaar Samantha Ruth Prabhu In Featherdale Sydney Wildlife Park Triptii Dimri dolled Up With Cosmo India Sriya Reddy In Tarun Tahiliani Outfit Ruhani Sharma Hot In Pink