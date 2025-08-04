x
Home > Movie News

Telugu360 Exclusive: Corruption Killing Telugu Cinema

Published on August 4, 2025 by sankar

Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy Sharpens Stand Against CM Revanth Reddy: A Growing Rift Inside Telangana Congress?
Weekend Box-office: Mahavatar Narasimha on the Top
Telugu360 Exclusive: Corruption Killing Telugu Cinema
Hindi Rights Decline troubling Telugu Producers
Shibu Soren Passes Away at 81: The End of an Era in Jharkhand Politics

Telugu360 Exclusive: Corruption Killing Telugu Cinema

Tollywood producers are now in severe stress due to various reasons. There is a decline in the non-theatrical market and the audience are quite selective in coming to theatres to watch the film. The financiers are not ready to offer most of the budgets and there are a lot of restrictions because of the poor success rate. The biggest change Telugu cinema witnessed is that all the top producers are busy with multiple films. With lack of proper manpower, most of the producers are losing big money because of the corruption. The producers are unable to control the corruption done on the sets on a daily basis.

The corruption has increased in each and every department which is not controlled because of the number of projects and lack of trusted manpower. The percentage of corruption is increasing all over in every production house. The producers are focused on the remunerations and setting up projects and they are not taking care of the control on the sets. Multiple films, heaped budgets and uncontrollable corruption has turned out to be a real stress for Telugu producers. Apart from the interests because of the delays, the producers have to control the corruption on the sets to save money.

Weekend Box-office: Mahavatar Narasimha on the Top
Telugu360 Exclusive: Corruption Killing Telugu Cinema
Hindi Rights Decline troubling Telugu Producers

Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy Sharpens Stand Against CM Revanth Reddy: A Growing Rift Inside Telangana Congress?
Weekend Box-office: Mahavatar Narasimha on the Top
Telugu360 Exclusive: Corruption Killing Telugu Cinema
Hindi Rights Decline troubling Telugu Producers
Shibu Soren Passes Away at 81: The End of an Era in Jharkhand Politics

Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy Sharpens Stand Against CM Revanth Reddy: A Growing Rift Inside Telangana Congress?
Shibu Soren Passes Away at 81: The End of an Era in Jharkhand Politics
India to get first bullet train very soon

